InputValue

ENUM

Swift
1public indirect enum InputValue

Represents an input value to an argument on a Selection.Field's Arguments.

Cases

scalar(_:)

Swift
1case scalar(ScalarType)

A direct input value, valid types are String, Int Float and Bool. For enum input values, the enum cases's rawValue as a String should be used.

variable(_:)

Swift
1case variable(String)

A variable input value to be evaluated using the operation's variables dictionary at runtime.

.variable should only be used as the value for an argument in a Selection.Field. A .variable value should not be included in an operation's variables dictionary.

list(_:)

Swift
1case list([InputValue])

A GraphQL "List" input value.

object(_:)

Swift
1case object([String: InputValue])

A GraphQL "InputObject" input value. Represented as a dictionary of input values.

null

Swift
1case null

A null input value.

A null input value indicates an intentional inclusion of a value for a field argument as null.