Swift copy 1 public indirect enum InputValue

Represents an input value to an argument on a Selection.Field 's Arguments .

Cases

scalar(_:)

Swift copy 1 case scalar (ScalarType)

A direct input value, valid types are String , Int Float and Bool . For enum input values, the enum cases's rawValue as a String should be used.

variable(_:)

Swift copy 1 case variable ( String )

A variable input value to be evaluated using the operation's variables dictionary at runtime.

.variable should only be used as the value for an argument in a Selection.Field . A .variable value should not be included in an operation's variables dictionary.

list(_:)

Swift copy 1 case list ([InputValue])

A GraphQL "List" input value.

object(_:)

Swift copy 1 case object ([ String : InputValue])

A GraphQL "InputObject" input value. Represented as a dictionary of input values.

null

Swift copy 1 case null

A null input value.

A null input value indicates an intentional inclusion of a value for a field argument as null.