ENUM

Selection

Swift copy 1 public enum Selection

Cases

field(_:)

Swift copy 1 case field (Field)

A single field selection.

fragment(_:)

Swift copy 1 case fragment (Fragment. Type )

A fragment spread of a named fragment definition.

inlineFragment(_:)

Swift copy 1 case inlineFragment (ApolloAPI. InlineFragment . Type )

An inline fragment with a child selection set nested in a parent selection set.

conditional(_:_:)

Swift copy 1 case conditional (Conditions, [Selection])

A group of selections that have @include/@skip directives.

Methods

field(_:alias:_:arguments:)

Swift copy 1 static public func field ( 2 _ name : String , 3 alias : String ? = nil , 4 _ type : OutputTypeConvertible. Type , 5 arguments : [ String : InputValue] ? = nil 6 ) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift copy 1 static public func include ( 2 if condition : String , 3 _ selection : Selection 4 ) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift copy 1 static public func include ( 2 if condition : String , 3 _ selections : [Selection] 4 ) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift copy 1 static public func include ( 2 if conditions : Conditions, 3 _ selection : Selection 4 ) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift copy 1 static public func include ( 2 if conditions : Conditions, 3 _ selections : [Selection] 4 ) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift copy 1 static public func include ( 2 if condition : Condition, 3 _ selection : Selection 4 ) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift copy 1 static public func include ( 2 if condition : Condition, 3 _ selections : [Selection] 4 ) -> Selection

include(if:_:)

Swift copy 1 static public func include ( 2 if conditions : [Condition], 3 _ selection : Selection 4 ) -> Selection

include(if:_:)