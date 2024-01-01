EXTENSION

SelectionSet

Swift copy 1 extension SelectionSet

Properties

schema

Swift copy 1 @inlinable public static var schema: SchemaConfiguration. Type

__typename

Swift copy 1 @inlinable public var __typename: String

fragments

Swift copy 1 public var fragments: Fragments

Contains accessors for all of the fragments the SelectionSet can be converted to.

Methods

_asInlineFragment(if:)

Swift copy 1 @inlinable public func _asInlineFragment < T : SelectionSet >( 2 if conditions : Selection.Conditions ? = nil 3 ) -> T ? where T.Schema == Schema

Verifies if a SelectionSet may be converted to an InlineFragment and performs the conversion.

Warning: This function is not supported for use outside of generated call sites. Generated call sites are guaranteed by the GraphQL compiler to be safe. Unsupported usage may result in unintended consequences including crashes.

_asInlineFragment(if:)

Swift copy 1 @inlinable public func _asInlineFragment < T : SelectionSet >( 2 if conditions : [Selection.Condition] 3 ) -> T ? where T.Schema == Schema

_asInlineFragment(if:)

Swift copy 1 @inlinable public func _asInlineFragment < T : SelectionSet >( 2 if condition : Selection.Condition 3 ) -> T ? where T.Schema == Schema

hash(into:)

Swift copy 1 @inlinable public func hash ( into hasher : inout Hasher)

Parameters

Name Description hasher The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.

==(_:_:)

Swift copy 1 @inlinable public static func == ( lhs : Self , rhs : Self ) -> Bool

Parameters