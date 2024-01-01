SelectionSet
EXTENSION
SelectionSet
Swift
1extension SelectionSet
Properties
schema
Swift
1@inlinable public static var schema: SchemaConfiguration.Type
__typename
Swift
1@inlinable public var __typename: String
fragments
Swift
1public var fragments: Fragments
Contains accessors for all of the fragments the
SelectionSet can be converted to.
Methods
_asInlineFragment(if:)
Swift
1@inlinable public func _asInlineFragment<T: SelectionSet>(
2 if conditions: Selection.Conditions? = nil
3) -> T? where T.Schema == Schema
Verifies if a
SelectionSet may be converted to an
InlineFragment and performs
the conversion.
Warning: This function is not supported for use outside of generated call sites. Generated call sites are guaranteed by the GraphQL compiler to be safe. Unsupported usage may result in unintended consequences including crashes.
_asInlineFragment(if:)
Swift
1@inlinable public func _asInlineFragment<T: SelectionSet>(
2 if conditions: [Selection.Condition]
3) -> T? where T.Schema == Schema
_asInlineFragment(if:)
Swift
1@inlinable public func _asInlineFragment<T: SelectionSet>(
2 if condition: Selection.Condition
3) -> T? where T.Schema == Schema
hash(into:)
Swift
1@inlinable public func hash(into hasher: inout Hasher)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|hasher
|The hasher to use when combining the components of this instance.
==(_:_:)
Swift
1@inlinable public static func ==(lhs: Self, rhs: Self) -> Bool
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|lhs
|A value to compare.
|rhs
|Another value to compare.