RootSelectionSet
PROTOCOL
RootSelectionSet
1public protocol RootSelectionSet: AnySelectionSet, OutputTypeConvertible
A selection set that represents the root selections on its
__parentType. Nested selection
sets for type cases are not
RootSelectionSets.
While a
TypeCase only provides the additional selections that should be selected for its
specific type, a
RootSelectionSet guarantees that all fields for itself and its nested type
cases are selected.
When considering a specific
TypeCase, all fields will be selected either by the root selection
set, a fragment spread, the type case itself, or another compatible
TypeCase on the root
selection set.
This is why only a
RootSelectionSet can be executed by a
GraphQLExecutor. Executing a
non-root selection set would result in fields from the root selection set not being collected
into the
ResponseDict for the
SelectionSet's data.