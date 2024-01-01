Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Selection.Conditions

STRUCT

Selection.Conditions

Swift
1struct Conditions: ExpressibleByArrayLiteral, ExpressibleByStringLiteral, Hashable

The conditions representing a group of @include/@skip directives.

The conditions are a two-dimensional array of Selection.Conditions. The outer array represents groups of conditions joined together with a logical "or". Conditions in the same inner array are joined together with a logical "and".

Properties

value

Swift
1public let value: [[Condition]]

Methods

init(_:)

Swift
1public init(_ value: [[Condition]])

init(arrayLiteral:)

Swift
1public init(arrayLiteral elements: [Condition]...)

init(_:)

Swift
1public init(_ conditions: [Condition]...)

init(stringLiteral:)

Swift
1public init(stringLiteral string: String)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value of the new instance.

init(_:)

Swift
1public init(_ condition: Condition)

||(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func ||(_ lhs: Conditions, rhs: [Condition]) -> Conditions

||(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func ||(_ lhs: Conditions, rhs: Condition) -> Conditions