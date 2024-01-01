Selection.Conditions
STRUCT
Selection.Conditions
Swift
1struct Conditions: ExpressibleByArrayLiteral, ExpressibleByStringLiteral, Hashable
The conditions representing a group of
@include/@skip directives.
The conditions are a two-dimensional array of
Selection.Conditions.
The outer array represents groups of conditions joined together with a logical "or".
Conditions in the same inner array are joined together with a logical "and".
Properties
value
Swift
1public let value: [[Condition]]
Methods
init(_:)
Swift
1public init(_ value: [[Condition]])
init(arrayLiteral:)
Swift
1public init(arrayLiteral elements: [Condition]...)
init(_:)
Swift
1public init(_ conditions: [Condition]...)
init(stringLiteral:)
Swift
1public init(stringLiteral string: String)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value of the new instance.
init(_:)
Swift
1public init(_ condition: Condition)
||(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func ||(_ lhs: Conditions, rhs: [Condition]) -> Conditions
||(_:_:)
Swift
1public static func ||(_ lhs: Conditions, rhs: Condition) -> Conditions