ApolloCodegenConfiguration.APQConfig

Swift copy 1 public enum APQConfig : String , Codable , Equatable

Enum to enable using Automatic Persisted Queries (APQs) with your generated operations.

APQs are an Apollo Server feature. When using Apollo iOS to connect to any other GraphQL server, APQConfig should be set to .disabled

disabled

Swift copy 1 case disabled

The default value. Disables APQs. The operation document is sent to the server with each operation request.

automaticallyPersist

Swift copy 1 case automaticallyPersist

Automatically persists your operations using Apollo Server's APQs .

persistedOperationsOnly

Swift copy 1 case persistedOperationsOnly

Provides only the operationIdentifier for operations that have been previously persisted to an Apollo Server using APQs .