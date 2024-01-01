Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.Error

ENUM

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.Error

Swift
1public enum Error: Swift.Error, LocalizedError, Equatable

Errors which can happen with code generation

Cases

notAFile(_:)

Swift
1case notAFile(PathType)

notADirectory(_:)

Swift
1case notADirectory(PathType)

folderCreationFailed(_:underlyingError:)

Swift
1case folderCreationFailed(PathType, underlyingError: Swift.Error)

testMocksInvalidSwiftPackageConfiguration

Swift
1case testMocksInvalidSwiftPackageConfiguration

Properties

errorDescription

Swift
1public var errorDescription: String

recoverySuggestion

Swift
1public var recoverySuggestion: String

Methods

logging(withPath:)

Swift
1public func logging(withPath path: String) -> Error

==(_:_:)

Swift
1public static func == (lhs: Error, rhs: Error) -> Bool

Parameters

NameDescription
lhsA value to compare.
rhsAnother value to compare.