ApolloCodegenConfiguration.TestMockFileOutput
ENUM
ApolloCodegenConfiguration.TestMockFileOutput
1public enum TestMockFileOutput: Codable, Equatable
The local path structure for the generated test mock object files.
Cases
none
1case none
Test mocks will not be generated. This is the default value.
absolute(path:)
1case absolute(path: String)
Generated test mock files will be located in the specified path. No module will be created for the generated test mocks.
Note: Generated files must be manually added to your test target. Test mocks generated this way may also be manually embedded in a test utility module that is imported by your test target.
swiftPackage(targetName:)
1case swiftPackage(targetName: String? = nil)
Generated test mock files will be included in a target defined in the generated
Package.swift file that is suitable for linking the generated test mock files to your
test target using Swift Package Manager.
The name of the test mock target can be specified with the
targetName value.
If no target name is provided, the target name defaults to "(schemaNamespace)TestMocks".
Note: This requires your
SchemaTypesFileOutput.ModuleTypeto be
.swiftPackageManager. If this option is provided without the
.swiftPackageManagermodule type, code generation will fail.