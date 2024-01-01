ENUM

ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration.DownloadMethod

Swift copy 1 public enum DownloadMethod : Equatable , Codable

How to attempt to download your schema

Cases

apolloRegistry(_:)

Swift copy 1 case apolloRegistry ( _ settings : ApolloRegistrySettings)

The Apollo Schema Registry, which serves as a central hub for managing your graph.

introspection(endpointURL:httpMethod:outputFormat:)

Swift copy 1 case introspection ( 2 endpointURL : URL, 3 httpMethod : HTTPMethod = . POST , 4 outputFormat : OutputFormat = . SDL 5 )

GraphQL Introspection connecting to the specified URL.

Methods

==(_:_:)

Swift copy 1 public static func == ( lhs : DownloadMethod, rhs : DownloadMethod) -> Bool

Parameters