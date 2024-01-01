DownloadMethod.HTTPMethod
ENUM
DownloadMethod.HTTPMethod
Swift
1public enum HTTPMethod: Equatable, CustomStringConvertible, Codable
The HTTP request method. This is an option on Introspection schema downloads only. Apollo Registry downloads are always POST requests.
Cases
POST
Swift
1case POST
Use POST for HTTP requests. This is the default for GraphQL.
GET(queryParameterName:)
Swift
1case GET(queryParameterName: String)
Use GET for HTTP requests with the GraphQL query being sent in the query string
parameter named in
queryParameterName.
Properties
description
Swift
1public var description: String