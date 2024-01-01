Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

DownloadMethod.HTTPMethod

ENUM

DownloadMethod.HTTPMethod

Swift
1public enum HTTPMethod: Equatable, CustomStringConvertible, Codable

The HTTP request method. This is an option on Introspection schema downloads only. Apollo Registry downloads are always POST requests.

Cases

POST

Swift
1case POST

Use POST for HTTP requests. This is the default for GraphQL.

GET(queryParameterName:)

Swift
1case GET(queryParameterName: String)

Use GET for HTTP requests with the GraphQL query being sent in the query string parameter named in queryParameterName.

Properties

description

Swift
1public var description: String