DownloadMethod.OutputFormat

ENUM

Swift
1public enum OutputFormat: String, Equatable, CustomStringConvertible, Codable

The output format for the downloaded schema. This is an option on Introspection schema downloads only. For Apollo Registry schema downloads, the schema will always be output as an SDL document

Cases

SDL

Swift
1case SDL

A Schema Definition Language (SDL) document defining the schema as described in the GraphQL Specification

JSON

Swift
1case JSON

A JSON schema definition provided as the result of a schema introspection query.

Properties

description

Swift
1public var description: String