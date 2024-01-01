ENUM

DownloadMethod.OutputFormat

Swift copy 1 public enum OutputFormat : String , Equatable , CustomStringConvertible , Codable

The output format for the downloaded schema. This is an option on Introspection schema downloads only. For Apollo Registry schema downloads, the schema will always be output as an SDL document

Cases

SDL

Swift copy 1 case SDL

A Schema Definition Language ( SDL) document defining the schema as described in the GraphQL Specification

JSON

Swift copy 1 case JSON

A JSON schema definition provided as the result of a schema introspection query.

Properties

description