ENUM

InflectionRule

Swift copy 1 public enum InflectionRule : Codable , Equatable

The types of inflection rules that can be used to customize pluralization.

Cases

pluralization(singularRegex:replacementRegex:)

Swift copy 1 case pluralization ( singularRegex : String , replacementRegex : String )

A pluralization rule that allows taking a singular word and pluralizing it.

singularRegex: A regular expression representing the single version of the word

replacementRegex: A regular expression representing how to replace the singular version.

singularization(pluralRegex:replacementRegex:)

Swift copy 1 case singularization ( pluralRegex : String , replacementRegex : String )

A singularization rule that allows taking a plural word and singularizing it.

pluralRegex: A regular expression represeinting the plural version of the word

replacementRegex: A regular expression representing how to replace the singular version

irregular(singular:plural:)

Swift copy 1 case irregular ( singular : String , plural : String )

A definition of an irregular pluralization rule not easily captured by regex - for example "person" and "people".

singular: The singular version of the word

plural: The plural version of the word.

uncountable(word:)

Swift copy 1 case uncountable ( word : String )

A definition of a word that should never be pluralized or de-pluralized because it's the same no matter what the count - for example, "fish".