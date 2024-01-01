Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

InflectionRule

ENUM

InflectionRule

Swift
1public enum InflectionRule: Codable, Equatable

The types of inflection rules that can be used to customize pluralization.

Cases

pluralization(singularRegex:replacementRegex:)

Swift
1case pluralization(singularRegex: String, replacementRegex: String)

A pluralization rule that allows taking a singular word and pluralizing it.

  • singularRegex: A regular expression representing the single version of the word

  • replacementRegex: A regular expression representing how to replace the singular version.

singularization(pluralRegex:replacementRegex:)

Swift
1case singularization(pluralRegex: String, replacementRegex: String)

A singularization rule that allows taking a plural word and singularizing it.

  • pluralRegex: A regular expression represeinting the plural version of the word

  • replacementRegex: A regular expression representing how to replace the singular version

irregular(singular:plural:)

Swift
1case irregular(singular: String, plural: String)

A definition of an irregular pluralization rule not easily captured by regex - for example "person" and "people".

  • singular: The singular version of the word

  • plural: The plural version of the word.

uncountable(word:)

Swift
1case uncountable(word: String)

A definition of a word that should never be pluralized or de-pluralized because it's the same no matter what the count - for example, "fish".

  • word: The word that should never be adjusted.