EXTENSION

ApolloExtension

Swift copy 1 extension ApolloExtension where Base : FileManager

Methods

doesFileExist(atPath:)

Swift copy 1 public func doesFileExist ( atPath path : String ) -> Bool

Checks if the path exists and is a file, not a directory.

Parameter path: The path to check.

Returns: true if there is something at the path and it is a file, not a directory.

Parameters

doesDirectoryExist(atPath:)

Swift copy 1 public func doesDirectoryExist ( atPath path : String ) -> Bool

Checks if the path exists and is a directory, not a file.

Parameter path: The path to check.

Returns: true if there is something at the path and it is a directory, not a file.

Parameters

deleteFile(atPath:)

Swift copy 1 public func deleteFile ( atPath path : String ) throws

Verifies that a file exists at the path and then attempts to delete it. An error is thrown if the path is for a directory.

Parameter path: The path of the file to delete.

Parameters

deleteDirectory(atPath:)

Swift copy 1 public func deleteDirectory ( atPath path : String ) throws

Verifies that a directory exists at the path and then attempts to delete it. An error is thrown if the path is for a file.

Parameter path: The path of the directory to delete.

Parameters

createFile(atPath:data:overwrite:)

Swift copy 1 public func createFile ( atPath path : String , data : Data ? = nil , overwrite : Bool = true ) throws

Creates a file at the specified path and writes any given data to it. If a file already exists at path , this method overwrites the contents of that file if the current process has the appropriate privileges to do so.

Parameters: path: Path to the file. data: [optional] Data to write to the file path. overwrite: Indicates if the contents of an existing file should be overwritten. If false the function will exit without writing the file if it already exists. This will not throw an error. Defaults to `false.



Parameters

createContainingDirectoryIfNeeded(forPath:)

Swift copy 1 public func createContainingDirectoryIfNeeded ( forPath path : String ) throws

Creates the containing directory (including all intermediate directories) for the given file URL if necessary. This method will not overwrite any existing directory.

Parameter fileURL: The URL of the file to create a containing directory for if necessary.

Parameters

createDirectoryIfNeeded(atPath:)

Swift copy 1 public func createDirectoryIfNeeded ( atPath path : String ) throws

Creates the directory (including all intermediate directories) for the given URL if necessary. This method will not overwrite any existing directory.

Parameter path: The path of the directory to create if necessary.

Parameters

parentFolderURL()

Swift copy 1 public func parentFolderURL () -> URL

Returns: the URL to the parent folder of the current URL.

childFolderURL(folderName:)

Swift copy 1 public func childFolderURL ( folderName : String ) -> URL

Parameter folderName: The name of the child folder to append to the current URL

Returns: The full URL including the appended child folder.

Parameters

childFileURL(fileName:)

Swift copy 1 public func childFileURL ( fileName : String ) throws -> URL

Adds the filename to the caller to get the full URL of a file

Parameters: fileName: The name of the child file, with an extension, for example "API.swift" . Note: For hidden files just pass ".filename" .

Returns: The full URL including the full file.

