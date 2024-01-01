ApolloCodegenConfiguration.ExperimentalFeatures
Swift
1public struct ExperimentalFeatures: Codable, Equatable
Properties
clientControlledNullability
Swift
1public let clientControlledNullability: Bool
EXPERIMENTAL: If enabled, the parser will understand and parse Client Controlled Nullability
Designators contained in Fields. They'll be represented in the
required field of the FieldNode.
The syntax looks like the following:
GraphQL
1 {
2 nullableField!
3 nonNullableField?
4 nonNullableSelectionSet? {
5 childField!
6 }
7 }
Note: This feature is experimental and may change or be removed in the future.
legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations
Swift
1public let legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations: Bool
EXPERIMENTAL: If enabled, the generated operations will be transformed using a method
that attempts to maintain compatibility with the legacy behavior from
apollo-tooling
for registering persisted operation to a safelist.
Note: Safelisting queries is a deprecated feature of Apollo Server that has reduced support for legacy use cases. This option may not work as intended in all situations.
Methods
init(clientControlledNullability:legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations:)
Swift
1public init(
2 clientControlledNullability: Bool = false,
3 legacySafelistingCompatibleOperations: Bool = false
4)