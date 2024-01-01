STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileInput

Swift copy 1 public struct FileInput : Codable , Equatable

The input paths and files required for code generation.

Properties

schemaSearchPaths

Swift copy 1 public let schemaSearchPaths: [ String ]

An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL schema files to be included for code generation.

Schema files may contain only spec-compliant TypeSystemDocument or TypeSystemExtension definitions in SDL or JSON format. This includes:

You can use absolute or relative paths in path matching patterns. Relative paths will be based off the current working directory from FileManager .

Each path matching pattern can include the following characters:

* matches everything but the directory separator (shallow), eg: *.graphql

? matches any single character, eg: file-?.graphql

** matches all subdirectories (deep), eg: **/*.graphql

! excludes any match only if the pattern starts with a ! character, eg: !file.graphql

Precondition: JSON format schema files must have the file extension ".json". When using a JSON format schema file, only a single JSON schema can be provided with any number of additional SDL schema extension files.

operationSearchPaths

Swift copy 1 public let operationSearchPaths: [ String ]

An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL operation files to be included for code generation.

Operation files may contain only spec-compliant ExecutableDocument definitions in SDL format. This includes:

Operation Definitions (ie. query , mutation , or subscription )

Fragment Definitions

You can use absolute or relative paths in path matching patterns. Relative paths will be based off the current working directory from FileManager .

Methods

init(schemaSearchPaths:operationSearchPaths:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( 2 schemaSearchPaths : [ String ] = [ "**/*.graphqls" ], 3 operationSearchPaths : [ String ] = [ "**/*.graphql" ] 4 )

Designated initializer.

Parameters: schemaSearchPaths: An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL schema files to be included for code generation. Schema files may contain only spec-compliant TypeSystemDocument or TypeSystemExtension definitions in SDL or JSON format. This includes: Schema Definitions Type Definitions Directive Definitions Schema Extensions Type Extensions Defaults to ["**/*.graphqls"] . operation SearchPaths: An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL operation files to be included for code generation. Operation files may contain only spec-compliant ExecutableDocument definitions in SDL format. This includes: Operation Definitions (ie. query , mutation , or subscription ) Fragment Definitions Defaults to ["**/*.graphql"] .



You can use absolute or relative paths in path matching patterns. Relative paths will be based off the current working directory from FileManager .

Parameters

init(schemaPath:operationSearchPaths:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( 2 schemaPath : String , 3 operationSearchPaths : [ String ] = [ "**/*.graphql" ] 4 )

Convenience initializer.

You can use absolute or relative paths in path matching patterns. Relative paths will be based off the current working directory from FileManager .

Parameters