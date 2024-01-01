ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileInput
STRUCT
ApolloCodegenConfiguration.FileInput
1public struct FileInput: Codable, Equatable
The input paths and files required for code generation.
Properties
schemaSearchPaths
1public let schemaSearchPaths: [String]
An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL schema files to be included for code generation.
Schema files may contain only spec-compliant
TypeSystemDocument or
TypeSystemExtension
definitions in SDL or JSON format.
This includes:
You can use absolute or relative paths in path matching patterns. Relative paths will be
based off the current working directory from
FileManager.
Each path matching pattern can include the following characters:
*matches everything but the directory separator (shallow), eg:
*.graphql
?matches any single character, eg:
file-?.graphql
**matches all subdirectories (deep), eg:
**/*.graphql
!excludes any match only if the pattern starts with a
!character, eg:
!file.graphql
Precondition: JSON format schema files must have the file extension ".json". When using a JSON format schema file, only a single JSON schema can be provided with any number of additional SDL schema extension files.
operationSearchPaths
1public let operationSearchPaths: [String]
An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL operation files to be included for code generation.
Operation files may contain only spec-compliant
ExecutableDocument
definitions in SDL format.
This includes:
Operation Definitions (ie.
query,
mutation, or
subscription)
Methods
init(schemaSearchPaths:operationSearchPaths:)
1public init(
2 schemaSearchPaths: [String] = ["**/*.graphqls"],
3 operationSearchPaths: [String] = ["**/*.graphql"]
4)
Designated initializer.
Parameters:
schemaSearchPaths: An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL schema files to be included for code generation. Schema files may contain only spec-compliant
TypeSystemDocumentor
TypeSystemExtensiondefinitions in SDL or JSON format. This includes:
Defaults to
["**/*.graphqls"].
operationSearchPaths: An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL operation files to be included for code generation. Operation files may contain only spec-compliant
ExecutableDocumentdefinitions in SDL format. This includes:
Operation Definitions (ie.
query,
mutation, or
subscription)
Defaults to
["**/*.graphql"].
init(schemaPath:operationSearchPaths:)
1public init(
2 schemaPath: String,
3 operationSearchPaths: [String] = ["**/*.graphql"]
4)
Convenience initializer.
Parameters:
schemaPath: The path to a local GraphQL schema file to be used for code generation. Schema files may contain only spec-compliant
TypeSystemDocumentor
TypeSystemExtensiondefinitions in SDL or JSON format. This includes:
operationSearchPaths: An array of path matching pattern strings used to find GraphQL operation files to be included for code generation. Operation files may contain only spec-compliant
ExecutableDocumentdefinitions in SDL format. This includes:
Operation Definitions (ie.
query,
mutation, or
subscription)
Defaults to
["**/*.graphql"].
