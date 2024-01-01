STRUCT

ApolloCodegenConfiguration.OutputOptions

Swift copy 1 public struct OutputOptions : Codable , Equatable

Properties

additionalInflectionRules

Swift copy 1 public let additionalInflectionRules: [InflectionRule]

Any non-default rules for pluralization or singularization you wish to include.

queryStringLiteralFormat

Swift copy 1 public let queryStringLiteralFormat: QueryStringLiteralFormat

Formatting of the GraphQL query string literal that is included in each generated operation object.

deprecatedEnumCases

Swift copy 1 public let deprecatedEnumCases: Composition

How deprecated enum cases from the schema should be handled.

schemaDocumentation

Swift copy 1 public let schemaDocumentation: Composition

Whether schema documentation is added to the generated files.

apqs

Swift copy 1 public let apqs: APQConfig

Whether the generated operations should use Automatic Persisted Queries.

See APQConfig for more information on Automatic Persisted Queries.

warningsOnDeprecatedUsage

Swift copy 1 public let warningsOnDeprecatedUsage: Composition

Annotate generated Swift code with the Swift available attribute and deprecated argument for parts of the GraphQL schema annotated with the built-in @deprecated directive.

Methods

init(additionalInflectionRules:queryStringLiteralFormat:deprecatedEnumCases:schemaDocumentation:apqs:warningsOnDeprecatedUsage:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( 2 additionalInflectionRules : [InflectionRule] = [], 3 queryStringLiteralFormat : QueryStringLiteralFormat = . multiline , 4 deprecatedEnumCases : Composition = . include , 5 schemaDocumentation : Composition = . include , 6 apqs : APQConfig = . disabled , 7 warningsOnDeprecatedUsage : Composition = . include 8 )

Designated initializer.