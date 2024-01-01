Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

ApolloSchemaDownloader

STRUCT

ApolloSchemaDownloader

Swift
1public struct ApolloSchemaDownloader

A wrapper to facilitate downloading a GraphQL schema.

Methods

fetch(configuration:)

Swift
1public static func fetch(configuration: ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration) throws

Downloads your schema using the specified configuration object.

  • Parameters:

    • configuration: The ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration used to download the schema.

  • Returns: Output from a successful fetch or throws an error.

  • Throws: Any error which occurs during the fetch.

Parameters

NameDescription
configurationThe ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration used to download the schema.