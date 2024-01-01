STRUCT

ApolloSchemaDownloader

Swift copy 1 public struct ApolloSchemaDownloader

A wrapper to facilitate downloading a GraphQL schema.

Methods

fetch(configuration:)

Swift copy 1 public static func fetch ( configuration : ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration) throws

Downloads your schema using the specified configuration object.

Parameters: configuration: The ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration used to download the schema.

Returns: Output from a successful fetch or throws an error.

Throws: Any error which occurs during the fetch.

Parameters