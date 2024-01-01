CLASS

Atomic

Swift copy 1 public class Atomic < T >

Wrapper for a value protected by an NSLock

Properties

value

Swift copy 1 public var value: T

The current value. Read-only. To update the underlying value, use mutate .

Methods

init(_:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( _ value : T)

Designated initializer

Parameter value: The value to begin with.

Parameters

mutate(block:)

Swift copy 1 public func mutate < U >( block : ( inout T) -> U) -> U

Mutates the underlying value within a lock.

Parameter block: The block to execute to mutate the value.

Returns: The value returned by the block.

