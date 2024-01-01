Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Swift
1public protocol ApolloCompatible

Protocol to allow calls to extended methods and vars as object.apollo.method

NOTE: This does not work with a bunch of stuff involving generic types - those still need to use old-school apollo_method naming conventions.

Properties

apollo

Swift
1var apollo: ApolloExtension<Base>

The ApolloExtension object for an instance

apollo

Swift
1static var apollo: ApolloExtension<Base>.Type

The ApolloExtension object for a type