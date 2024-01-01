STRUCT

LinkedList

Swift copy 1 public struct LinkedList < T >: ExpressibleByArrayLiteral

A doubly linked list implementation.

This implementation utilizes copy on write semantics and is optimized for forward and backwards traversal and appending items (which requires accessing last).

It is not optimized for prepending or insertion of items.

Properties

head

Swift copy 1 public var head: Node

The head (first) node in the list

last

Swift copy 1 public var last: Node

The last node in the list

Methods

init(_:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( _ headValue : T)

init(array:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( array : [T])

init(arrayLiteral:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( arrayLiteral segments : T ... )

append(_:)

Swift copy 1 public mutating func append ( _ value : T)

append(_:)

Swift copy 1 public mutating func append < S : Sequence >( _ sequence : S) where S. Element == T

appending(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func appending ( _ value : T) -> LinkedList<T>

appending(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func appending < S : Sequence >( 2 _ sequence : S 3 ) -> LinkedList<T> where S. Element == T

mutateLast(_:)

Swift copy 1 public mutating func mutateLast ( _ mutate : (T) -> T)

mutatingLast(_:)

Swift copy 1 public func mutatingLast ( _ mutate : (T) -> T) -> LinkedList<T>

+(_:_:)

Swift copy 1 public static func + < S : Sequence >( 2 lhs : LinkedList<T>, 3 rhs : S 4 ) -> LinkedList<T> where S. Element == T

+=(_:_:)