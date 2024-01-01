Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

WebSocketClientDelegate

PROTOCOL

WebSocketClientDelegate

Swift
1public protocol WebSocketClientDelegate: AnyObject

The delegate for a WebSocketClient to recieve notification of socket events.

Methods

websocketDidConnect(socket:)

Swift
1func websocketDidConnect(socket: WebSocketClient)

The websocket client has started a connection to the server.

  • Parameter socket: The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.

Parameters

NameDescription
socketThe WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.

websocketDidDisconnect(socket:error:)

Swift
1func websocketDidDisconnect(socket: WebSocketClient, error: Error?)

The websocket client has disconnected from the server.

  • Parameters:

    • socket: The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.

    • error: An optional error if an error occured.

Parameters

NameDescription
socketThe WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
errorAn optional error if an error occured.

websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket:text:)

Swift
1func websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket: WebSocketClient, text: String)

The websocket client received message text from the server

  • Parameters:

    • socket: The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.

    • text: The text received from the server.

Parameters

NameDescription
socketThe WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
textThe text received from the server.

websocketDidReceiveData(socket:data:)

Swift
1func websocketDidReceiveData(socket: WebSocketClient, data: Data)

The websocket client received data from the server

  • Parameters:

    • socket: The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.

    • data: The data received from the server.

Parameters

NameDescription
socketThe WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.
dataThe data received from the server.