ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator

STRUCT

ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator

Swift
1public struct ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator: OperationMessageIdCreator

The default implementation of OperationMessageIdCreator that uses a sequential numbering scheme.

Methods

init(startAt:)

Swift
1public init(startAt sequenceNumber: Int = 1)

Designated initializer.

  • Parameter startAt: The number from which the sequenced numbering scheme should start.

Parameters

NameDescription
startAtThe number from which the sequenced numbering scheme should start.

requestId()

Swift
1public func requestId() -> String

Returns the number in the current sequence. Will be incremented when calling this method.