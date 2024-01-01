STRUCT

ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator

Swift copy 1 public struct ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator : OperationMessageIdCreator

The default implementation of OperationMessageIdCreator that uses a sequential numbering scheme.

Methods

init(startAt:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( startAt sequenceNumber : Int = 1 )

Designated initializer.

Parameter startAt: The number from which the sequenced numbering scheme should start.

Parameters

requestId()

Swift copy 1 public func requestId () -> String

Returns the number in the current sequence. Will be incremented when calling this method.