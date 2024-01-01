Migrating to 2.0
Kotlin Multiplatform
We are really excited to announce that with this release it is possible to build Kotlin Multiplatform apps with Apollo. The supported targets are Android / iOS / JVM.
Please check-out
samples/multiplatform for sample application.
This is a backward compatible change for existing users. Please keep in mind that it will bring Kotlin standard library as a transitive dependency.
Side effect changes of Kotlin migration:
Some primitive types like
Booleans may be unboxed where appropriate
Classes and functions are
finalunless they are intentionally marked as
open
Kotlin-stdlib is added as a transitive dependency
Jvm target version is now 1.8. See the Android Developer website for details on how to enable it in yout project.
Okio migration
Okio has been updated to 2.4.3 for Kotlin multiplatform.
The new version of okio is binary compatible. There are some source incompatible changes for Kotlin users like Java static function being moved to Kotlin extension functions.
If you explicitly depend okio, it is recommended to do a major version upgrade before upgrading Apollo.
Note: while we initially considered upgrading Okhttp to version 4.x, we ultimately reverted the change to keep compatibility with Android 4.4. More details in #2054 and 2269 .
New Normalized Cache Modules
For in-memory
LruNormalizedCache users, no change required since
apollo-runtime brings it as transitive dependency. It is still
recommended adding the following dependency explicitly:
implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-normalized-cache:x.y.z")
Apollo normalized cache module (#2142 )
SqlNormalizedCache is moved to its own module. If you added
apollo-android-support for disk cache, replace it with new dependency.
1// Replace:
2implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:deprecated-apollo-android-support:x.y.z")
3
4// With:
5implementation("com.apollographql.apollo3:apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite:x.y.z") // highlight-line
ApolloSqlHelper is deprecated. Instantiate
SqlNormalizedCacheFactory with same arguments instead.
1// Replace:
2val apolloSqlHelper = ApolloSqlHelper.create(context, "db_name");
3val cacheFactory = SqlNormalizedCacheFactory(apolloSqlHelper);
4
5// With:
6val cacheFactory = SqlNormalizedCacheFactory(context, "db_name"); // highlight-line
1// Replace:
2ApolloSqlHelper apolloSqlHelper = ApolloSqlHelper.create(context, "db_name");
3NormalizedCacheFactory cacheFactory = new SqlNormalizedCacheFactory(apolloSqlHelper);
4
5// With:
6NormalizedCacheFactory cacheFactory = new SqlNormalizedCacheFactory(context, "db_name"); // highlight-line
Replace legacy Android SQL with SqlDelight (#2158 )
Deprecated Gradle Plugin
The deprecated Gradle Plugin is now removed. Please refer to the migration guide from previous releases before upgrading to 2.0.