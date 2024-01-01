File uploads

Apollo Client doesn't support a file upload feature out of the box. If you'd like to enable file upload capabilities, you will have to set Apollo Client up manually with a 3rd party package.

Detailed instructions on how to setup Apollo Client for file upload can be found here: https://github.com/jaydenseric/apollo-upload-client .

An example configuration is show below using the apollo-upload-client package.

Bash copy 1 npm install apollo-upload-client

Basic setup for the Apollo Client: