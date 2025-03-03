Why Apollo?

Modern applications are a complex web of microservices, SaaS platforms, and internal systems—each with its own APIs. The API sprawl creates a fundamental orchestration challenge that developers face daily. Learn how Apollo's graph-based approach solves this problem more scalably than Backend for Frontends (BFFs) and goes beyond API management solutions.

The API orchestration challenge

Consider a typical e-commerce page that displays order status and estimated delivery date. To render this page, your application must orchestrate calls across several APIs.

Developers must make sure calls happen in the right order. They also need to:

Execute some calls in parallel for performance

Convert between synchronous and asynchronous requests

Handle errors across multiple services

Transform data between different formats

Manage authentication and other security requirements across services

This traditionally requires writing procedural code for every API—a process that doesn't scale well as APIs multiply and evolve.

Apollo's approach

Graph-based API orchestration

Our key insight at Apollo is that you should view your APIs as a graph of objects rather than a collection of endpoints.

With Apollo's approach, you model your organization's data at the API layer rather than the database layer. Specifically, you model your data in a GraphQL schema instead of writing procedural code.

Based on your schema, the Apollo Router handles the requests. It manages the execution plan, composes data from your APIs, and lets you declaratively configure security requirements, caching, and more at the graph level.

Apollo Connectors enhance this approach by providing a declarative way to incorporate REST APIs directly into your graph, eliminating the need for custom integration code while maintaining the benefits of graph -based orchestration.

How it works

A graph isn't a replacement for your existing APIs! Instead, it's a way to connect them and make them more accessible and useful for every client that interacts with your data. While you don't need to know GraphQL to get started with Apollo, we use GraphQL as our schema language because it's powerful and intuitive.

Schema definition: You model your data and relationships at the API layer in GraphQL. Declarative requests: Clients request data declaratively, describing the data they want and not how to get it. Automatic orchestration: The router creates a plan to efficiently divide a request into separate API calls. It then executes the plan and combines all the fetched data into one response it returns to the client.

The benefits of this approach multiply once you're trying to orchestrate APIs across more than one service.

Key benefits

Multi-source data integration

Today's applications rarely use just one database. Apollo helps unify data from:

Multiple internal databases

SaaS APIs (Stripe, Salesforce, etc.)

Legacy systems

Microservices with their own data stores

No custom orchestration code required—just schema definitions.

Cross-service business logic

Business rules often span multiple systems. For example, calculating a customer's loyalty status might require data from:

Order history (database A)

Customer profile (database B)

Support interactions (SaaS CRM)

Marketing engagement (email marketing API)

With Apollo, independent teams can contribute to a unified API. Apollo Federation lets you compose separate schemas from each service into one unified graph.

GraphQL type Customer { id : ID ! orders : [ Order ! ] ! # From database A profile : CustomerProfile ! # From database B supportTickets : [ Ticket ! ] ! # From CRM API engagementScore : Float ! # From marketing API loyaltyStatus : String ! # Computed field }

Teams keep ownership of their domain-specific portion while contributing to the whole. Then, instead of building one-off BFFs or experience APIs, you implement business logic once.

Evolution without breaking changes

Since GraphQL queries express exactly the data they need, you can know exactly which clients use which parts of the graph. That means you can add new fields without impacting clients and identify breaking changes before they impact users.

Apollo's schema governance tools that make this process even safer. Schema checks automatically identify potentially breaking changes before deployment, validating them against your app's actual operation history.

These checks run in your CI pipeline and provide detailed reports showing exactly which client operations would be affected by proposed changes.

Developer experience

Apollo transforms how developers work with APIs by providing a unified data layer. Instead of managing dozens of API endpoints and authentication patterns, developers interact with a single graph.

GraphQL's strongly typed schema creates a contract between frontend and backend. Frontend developers know exactly what data is available, backend teams can evolve APIs in parallel, and everyone shares the same vocabulary for domain concepts.

Apollo tooling, like schema exploration and visualization, makes self-service API discovery possible, while the single interface and declarative nature of GraphQL simplify testing and mocking.

What Apollo customers say

Apollo helps API-rich companies get the most out of their API investments and ship great products more quickly. Here's what some of our customers have to say:

Cox Automotive: Development velocity and savings

We can compose [...] services in ways we never could before. And considering the process would have typically required months or even a year of work from multiple engineers, Apollo Connectors saved us millions.

- Mark Meiller, Principal Engineer of Data Services

RS Components: 67% faster performance

When we introduced more efficient, event-driven architecture through Apollo Federation, [it] not only reduced the load on our infrastructure but also sped up our website's response time.

- Juan Carlos, Senior Software Engineer

Netflix: Data discoverability

[Numerous times] people ask, 'What does this subgraph do?' And now we can simply go in and see it all, what it does, who calls it. That sounds basic, but we lacked this information with previous APIs.

- Bruce Wang, Director of Product Platform Systems

Getting started

Apollo is free to get started. Follow our guides to set up your first graph.