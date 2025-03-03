Publish graph updates to GraphOS

Throughout these guides, you've updated products.graphql to expand your graph's capabilities. To share your updates with your team and to get your updated schema into GraphOS's schema management pipeline, you need to publish it to GraphOS.

Publish your graph

You publish schemas using the rover subgraph publish command:

Copy the following multi-line command. Replace <APOLLO_KEY> <GRAPH_REF> with key the graph ref from the multi-line rover dev command you ran at the beginning of the guide. terminal copy APOLLO_KEY=<APOLLO_KEY> \ rover subgraph publish <GRAPH_REF> \ --schema ./products.graphql \ --name products \ --routing-url http://ignored Paste and run your updated multi-line command. Once the command completes, you'll see the following in your terminal: terminal A new subgraph called 'products' was created in <GRAPH_REF> The supergraph schema for <GRAPH_REF> was updated, composed from the updated 'products' subgraph Monitor your schema delivery progression on studio: <STUDIO_URL>

Nice! If you go to the <STUDIO_URL> provided, you land on your graphs Launches page in GraphOS Studio. With this updated schema published, you can further explore your graph in Studio and share it with your team by inviting them to your organization.

For example, from the Schema tab, your team can view a Visualization of the types and relationships in your graph.

Once you start collecting metrics, you can use the visualization tool to create heatmaps to identify fields that are most frequently used, or have the highest latency or errors. You can also analyze detailed information about your operations usage and performance from the Insights tab:

Next steps

Depending on your goals, you have several options for learning more about Apollo Connectors and GraphOS' capabilities.

Connectors resources

Learn more about Connectors by checking out the Connectors documentation.

Want to see how others are using Connectors? Check out the Apollo Connectors Community

GraphOS resources

To learn more about Studio features, including schema checks, linting, and schema proposals, check out the GraphOS platform documentation. If you'd like a visual tour of some of these features, check out the video below.