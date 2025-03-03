Publish graph updates to GraphOS

Share your updated graph with your team for collaboration, insights, and safe delivery

Throughout these guides, you've updated products.graphql to expand your graph's capabilities. To share your updates with your team and to get your updated schema into GraphOS's schema management pipeline, you need to publish it to GraphOS.

Publish your graph

You publish schemas using the rover subgraph publish command:

  1. Copy the following multi-line command. Replace <APOLLO_KEY> <GRAPH_REF> with key the graph ref from the multi-line rover dev command you ran at the beginning of the guide.

    terminal
    APOLLO_KEY=<APOLLO_KEY> \
rover subgraph publish <GRAPH_REF> \
--schema ./products.graphql \
--name products \
--routing-url http://ignored

  2. Paste and run your updated multi-line command. Once the command completes, you'll see the following in your terminal:

    terminal
    A new subgraph called 'products' was created in <GRAPH_REF>
The supergraph schema for <GRAPH_REF> was updated,
composed from the updated 'products' subgraph
Monitor your schema delivery progression on studio: <STUDIO_URL>

Nice! If you go to the <STUDIO_URL> provided, you land on your graphs Launches page in GraphOS Studio. With this updated schema published, you can further explore your graph in Studio and share it with your team by inviting them to your organization.

For example, from the Schema tab, your team can view a Visualization of the types and relationships in your graph.

Schema Visualization in GraphOS Studio

Once you start collecting metrics, you can use the visualization tool to create heatmaps to identify fields that are most frequently used, or have the highest latency or errors. You can also analyze detailed information about your operations usage and performance from the Insights tab:

Operation usage metrics and insights in GraphOS Studio

Next steps

Depending on your goals, you have several options for learning more about Apollo Connectors and GraphOS' capabilities.

Connectors resources

GraphOS resources

To learn more about Studio features, including schema checks, linting, and schema proposals, check out the GraphOS platform documentation. If you'd like a visual tour of some of these features, check out the video below.

Feedback

