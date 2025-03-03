Set up your graph

Hello! 👋 This set of guides gets you up and running with a graph built on REST APIs.

A graph is network of interconnected data that enables clients to traverse relationships and fetch exactly what they need in a single request.

In this and the following guides, you will:

Set up a graph

Learn how to use Apollo's tools like GraphOS Studio, Rover CLI and Apollo Sandbox

Let's start building!

tip Apollo Connectors. It covers the same essentials as this guide, but goes into more detail and has additional sections, like how to use connectors to make POST requests.



Prefer to start with a high-level conceptual understanding? Check out the If you learn best with videos and exercises, this interactive course teaches you how to bring an existing REST API into a graph usingIt covers the same essentials as this guide, but goes into more detail and has additional sections, like how to use connectors to makerequests.Prefer to start with a high-level conceptual understanding? Check out the Apollo Connectors Overview

Throughout this guide you'll be using the following Apollo tools:

GraphOS Studio is the primary web interface for GraphOS. Studio helps you monitor, manage, and collaborate on your GraphQL APIs.

The Rover CLI is the primary command-line interface for GraphOS.

None of these tools requires a paid plan.

Create a GraphOS account

note Skip to the next section if you already have a GraphOS account.

You need an account to work with GraphOS. Sign up for a Free plan at studio.apollographql.com .

Create a graph

If your organization hasn't created any graphs in Studio yet, Studio presents the following screen that encourages you to get started with the Rover CLI. Follow the instructions on the screen to install Rover and authenticate it with your GraphOS account. Then, under Select your starting point, click Connect a REST API. If you already have existing graphs, you won't see this screen, but it's still helpful to start by installing Rover with the appropriate command for your system: terminal MacOS / Unix-like copy curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh terminal Windows copy iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex Then, click Add new graph on the upper right of the Studio homepage and select Connect a REST API. Enter a graph title and graph ID and keep the defaults for the other form elements. Then click Create and continue. Next, follow the instructions to set up your local development environment. You should end up with a supergraph.yaml and products.graphql file in your local project. The supergraph.yaml specifies which Apollo Federation version to use and configures your subgraphs, the different services that make up your supergraph.

specifies which version to use and configures your the different services that make up your The products.graphql contains a GraphQL schema and defines your graph's structure, types, and capabilities. The schema is where you define Connectors and where this guide spends most of its time. Once rover dev is running, your terminal should look something like this: terminal supergraph config loaded successfully warning: Do not run this command in production! It is intended for local development only. ==> Watching products.graphql for changes WARN: Connector debugging is enabled, this may expose sensitive information. ==> your supergraph is running! head to http://localhost:4000 to query your supergraph successfully composed with version 2.10.0 The last step in the modal brings you back to this quickstart guide.

🎉 Congratulations—you've successfully started a local development session where you can explore, develop, and publish updates to your graph!

Next steps

Here's where the fun begins. Jump over to the next guide to start developing your graph.