Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Subgraph-compatible server libraries

The following open-source GraphQL server libraries support acting as a subgraph in a federated graph, and their support is tracked in Apollo's subgraph compatibility repository . Check out the repository for details on the compatibility tests listed in the table below.

LanguageFramework_service@key (single)@key (multi)@key (composite)@requires@providesftv1
AppSyncaws-appsync ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
C# (.NET)graphql-dotnet ✔️✔️
C# (.NET)hotchocolate ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Elixirabsinthe_federation ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️❌ (in progress )
Gogqlgen ✔️✔️*✔️*✔️✔️
JavaScriptapollo-server ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
JavaScriptexpress-graphql ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
JavaScriptMercurius ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Javafederation-jvm ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Java / Kotlindgs ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Kotlingraphql-kotlin ✔️✔️*✔️*✔️*✔️✔️✔️
PHPapollo-federation-php ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
PHPLighthouse (Laravel)✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Pythongraphene ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Pythonariadne ✔️✔️*✔️*✔️*✔️✔️
Pythonstrawberry-graphql ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Rubyapollo-federation-ruby ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Rustasync-graphql ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️
Scalacaliban ✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️✔️

* Library does not support multiple @key definitions, but all types of @key definitions are supported

To add a library to this list, feel free to open an issue or check out the Apollo Federation Library Maintainers Implementation Guide to learn how to submit a PR for your library!