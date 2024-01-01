Subgraph-compatible server libraries
The following open-source GraphQL server libraries support acting as a subgraph in a federated graph, and their support is tracked in Apollo's subgraph compatibility repository . Check out the repository for details on the compatibility tests listed in the table below.
|Language
|Framework
|_service
|@key (single)
|@key (multi)
|@key (composite)
|@requires
|@provides
|ftv1
|AppSync
|aws-appsync
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|C# (.NET)
|graphql-dotnet
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|❌
|C# (.NET)
|hotchocolate
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Elixir
|absinthe_federation
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌ (in progress )
|Go
|gqlgen
|✔️
|✔️*
|✔️*
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|JavaScript
|apollo-server
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|JavaScript
|express-graphql
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|JavaScript
|Mercurius
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Java
|federation-jvm
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Java / Kotlin
|dgs
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Kotlin
|graphql-kotlin
|✔️
|✔️*
|✔️*
|✔️*
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|PHP
|apollo-federation-php
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|PHP
|Lighthouse (Laravel)
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Python
|graphene
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Python
|ariadne
|✔️
|✔️*
|✔️*
|✔️*
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Python
|strawberry-graphql
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Ruby
|apollo-federation-ruby
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|Rust
|async-graphql
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|❌
|Scala
|caliban
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
|✔️
* Library does not support multiple
@key definitions, but all types of
@key definitions are supported
To add a library to this list, feel free to open an issue or check out the Apollo Federation Library Maintainers Implementation Guide to learn how to submit a PR for your library!