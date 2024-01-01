Importing a Studio graph into Workbench

You can create a new graph design in Workbench by importing the schemas of an existing graph in Apollo Studio.

After you authenticate Workbench with Studio , the navigation panel displays all of the Studio graphs you have access to. Right-click the graph you want to start from and select Create Workbench File From Graph:

If the graph you select has multiple variants, Workbench prompts you to specify one.

Workbench creates a read replica of the Studio graph for you to edit locally. The replica includes the url for each subgraph, which you can use while testing parts of your design locally .

Importing operations

In addition to importing an entire Studio graph, you can import individual operations that have been executed against a graph.

After you select a Studio graph in the Workbench navigation panel, the Apollo Studio Graph Operations section displays operations that have been executed against that graph in the last 30 days (you can configure this time frame ):

You can click an operation to preview it, or click the + button to add that operation to your local design.

Configuring the operation time frame

By default, Workbench displays operations that were executed against your graph in the last 30 days. You can configure this time frame with the apollo-workbench.daysOfOperationsToFetch extension setting:

JSON copy 1 "apollo-workbench.daysOfOperationsToFetch" : 60

Now that you've imported a Studio graph: