Creating a new graph in Workbench

This article helps you create a new federated graph design from scratch in Apollo Workbench.

If you have an existing graph in Apollo Studio that you want to bring into Workbench, see Importing a Studio graph into Workbench .

Create your first design

After you've set up Workbench and opened VS Code to a folder of your choice, select Workbench from the Activity Bar and then click the + button next to Local Graph Designs:

After you provide a name for your graph, Workbench creates a .apollo-workbench file in the opened folder. This new design is shown in the navigation panel:

Add your first subgraph

You're ready to add a subgraph to your design. Click the + button next to subgraphs and provide a name for your subgraph:

Next, you need to define your subgraph's schema. Click the newly created subgraph in the navigation panel to open its schema file. Paste in the following schema and save the file:

GraphQL Users copy 1 type User @key ( fields : "id" ){ 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String 4 email : String 5 } 6 7 type Query { 8 me : User 9 }

As you edit your subgraph schemas, Workbench constantly runs composition to validate them. Whenever you save a schema, Workbench commits that composition run as the design's new supergraph schema (assuming composition succeeds).

At this point, you have a composed supergraph, and both its supergraph schema and API schema are shown in the navigation panel. You can click either item to view it (these files are read-only).

Add a second subgraph

Let's add another subgraph to take full advantage of Apollo Federation. Follow the previous step , but this time name the subgraph carts .

Paste the following schema and save:

GraphQL Carts copy 1 type Cart @key ( fields : "id" ){ 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String 4 email : String 5 } 6 7 extend type User @key ( fields : "id" ) { 8 id : ID ! @external 9 activeCart : Cart 10 }

Congratulations, you now have a federated graph design with multiple subgraphs!

Write your first operation against the graph

Now that you have a federated graph design that composes successfully, you can try writing GraphQL operations against the design.

Create a new operation by clicking the + button next to Operations and providing a name in the input box:

While you're building your operation, Workbench can provide intelligent code completion based on your design (press CTRL+Space ):

Paste the following into the operation editor and save it:

GraphQL copy 1 query MyActiveCart { 2 me { 3 name 4 activeCart { 5 items 6 total 7 } 8 } 9 }

View your operation's query plan

Workbench can generate the query plan for any valid operation against your design.

To generate a query plan, click the document icon that appears when you hover over an operation in the navigation panel:

Now that you've created your first design: