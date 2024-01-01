Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Creating a new graph in Workbench

This article helps you create a new federated graph design from scratch in Apollo Workbench.

If you have an existing graph in Apollo Studio that you want to bring into Workbench, see Importing a Studio graph into Workbench .

Create your first design

After you've set up Workbench and opened VS Code to a folder of your choice, select Workbench from the Activity Bar and then click the + button next to Local Graph Designs:

After you provide a name for your graph, Workbench creates a .apollo-workbench file in the opened folder. This new design is shown in the navigation panel:

Add your first subgraph

You're ready to add a subgraph to your design. Click the + button next to subgraphs and provide a name for your subgraph:

Next, you need to define your subgraph's schema. Click the newly created subgraph in the navigation panel to open its schema file. Paste in the following schema and save the file:

GraphQL
Users
1type User @key(fields:"id"){
2  id: ID!
3  name: String
4  email: String
5}
6
7type Query {
8  me: User
9}

As you edit your subgraph schemas, Workbench constantly runs composition to validate them. Whenever you save a schema, Workbench commits that composition run as the design's new supergraph schema (assuming composition succeeds).

At this point, you have a composed supergraph, and both its supergraph schema and API schema are shown in the navigation panel. You can click either item to view it (these files are read-only).

Supergraph and API schemas for composed supergraph

Add a second subgraph

Let's add another subgraph to take full advantage of Apollo Federation. Follow the previous step , but this time name the subgraph carts.

Paste the following schema and save:

GraphQL
Carts
1type Cart @key(fields:"id"){
2  id: ID!
3  name: String
4  email: String
5}
6
7extend type User @key(fields:"id") {
8  id: ID! @external
9  activeCart: Cart
10}

Congratulations, you now have a federated graph design with multiple subgraphs!

Write your first operation against the graph

Now that you have a federated graph design that composes successfully, you can try writing GraphQL operations against the design.

Create a new operation by clicking the + button next to Operations and providing a name in the input box:

Creating a new GraphQL operation

While you're building your operation, Workbench can provide intelligent code completion based on your design (press CTRL+Space):

Intelligent code completion while creating operations

Paste the following into the operation editor and save it:

GraphQL
1query MyActiveCart {
2  me {
3    name
4    activeCart {
5      items
6      total
7    }
8  }
9}

View your operation's query plan

Workbench can generate the query plan for any valid operation against your design.

To generate a query plan, click the document icon that appears when you hover over an operation in the navigation panel:

Intelligent code completion while creating operations

Now that you've created your first design: