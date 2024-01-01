Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

GraphQLResponse

CLASS

GraphQLResponse

Swift
1public final class GraphQLResponse<Data: GraphQLSelectionSet>

Represents a GraphQL response received from a server.

Properties

body

Swift
1public let body: JSONObject

Methods

init(operation:body:)

Swift
1public init<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(operation: Operation, body: JSONObject) where Operation.Data == Data

parseResult(cacheKeyForObject:)

Swift
1public func parseResult(cacheKeyForObject: CacheKeyForObject? = nil) throws -> (GraphQLResult<Data>, RecordSet?)

Parses a response into a GraphQLResult and a RecordSet. The result can be sent to a completion block for a request. The RecordSet can be merged into a local cache.

  • Parameter cacheKeyForObject: See CacheKeyForObject

  • Returns: A GraphQLResult and a RecordSet.

Parameters

NameDescription
cacheKeyForObjectSee CacheKeyForObject

parseErrorsOnlyFast()

Swift
1public func parseErrorsOnlyFast() -> [GraphQLError]?

parseResultFast()

Swift
1public func parseResultFast() throws -> GraphQLResult<Data>