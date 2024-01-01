JSONRequest
CLASS
JSONRequest
1open class JSONRequest<Operation: GraphQLOperation>: HTTPRequest<Operation>
A request which sends JSON related to a GraphQL operation.
Properties
requestBodyCreator
1public let requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator
autoPersistQueries
1public let autoPersistQueries: Bool
useGETForQueries
1public let useGETForQueries: Bool
useGETForPersistedQueryRetry
1public let useGETForPersistedQueryRetry: Bool
isPersistedQueryRetry
1public var isPersistedQueryRetry = false
body
1public var body: GraphQLMap
serializationFormat
1public let serializationFormat = JSONSerializationFormat.self
sendOperationIdentifier
1open var sendOperationIdentifier: Bool
Methods
init(operation:graphQLEndpoint:contextIdentifier:clientName:clientVersion:additionalHeaders:cachePolicy:autoPersistQueries:useGETForQueries:useGETForPersistedQueryRetry:requestBodyCreator:)
1public init(operation: Operation,
2 graphQLEndpoint: URL,
3 contextIdentifier: UUID? = nil,
4 clientName: String,
5 clientVersion: String,
6 additionalHeaders: [String: String] = [:],
7 cachePolicy: CachePolicy = .default,
8 autoPersistQueries: Bool = false,
9 useGETForQueries: Bool = false,
10 useGETForPersistedQueryRetry: Bool = false,
11 requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator = ApolloRequestBodyCreator())
Designated initializer
Parameters:
operation: The GraphQL Operation to execute
graphQLEndpoint: The endpoint to make a GraphQL request to
contextIdentifier: [optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to
nil.
clientName: The name of the client to send with the
"apollographql-client-name"header
clientVersion: The version of the client to send with the
"apollographql-client-version"header
additionalHeaders: Any additional headers you wish to add by default to this request
cachePolicy: The
CachePolicyto use for this request.
autoPersistQueries:
trueif Auto-Persisted Queries should be used. Defaults to
false.
useGETForQueries:
trueif Queries should use
GETinstead of
POSTfor HTTP requests. Defaults to
false.
useGETForPersistedQueryRetry:
trueif when an Auto-Persisted query is retried, it should use
GETinstead of
POSTto send the query. Defaults to
false.
requestBodyCreator: An object conforming to the
RequestBodyCreatorprotocol to assist with creating the request body. Defaults to the provided
ApolloRequestBodyCreatorimplementation.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The GraphQL Operation to execute
|graphQLEndpoint
|The endpoint to make a GraphQL request to
|contextIdentifier
|[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to
nil.
|clientName
|The name of the client to send with the
"apollographql-client-name" header
|clientVersion
|The version of the client to send with the
"apollographql-client-version" header
|additionalHeaders
|Any additional headers you wish to add by default to this request
|cachePolicy
|The
CachePolicy to use for this request.
|autoPersistQueries
true if Auto-Persisted Queries should be used. Defaults to
false.
|useGETForQueries
true if Queries should use
GET instead of
POST for HTTP requests. Defaults to
false.
|useGETForPersistedQueryRetry
true if when an Auto-Persisted query is retried, it should use
GET instead of
POST to send the query. Defaults to
false.
|requestBodyCreator
|An object conforming to the
RequestBodyCreator protocol to assist with creating the request body. Defaults to the provided
ApolloRequestBodyCreator implementation.
toURLRequest()
1open override func toURLRequest() throws -> URLRequest