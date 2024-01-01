RequestChainNetworkTransport
CLASS
RequestChainNetworkTransport
1open class RequestChainNetworkTransport: NetworkTransport
An implementation of
NetworkTransport which creates a
RequestChain object
for each item sent through it.
Properties
endpointURL
1public let endpointURL: URL
The GraphQL endpoint URL to use.
additionalHeaders
1public private(set) var additionalHeaders: [String: String]
Any additional headers that should be automatically added to every request.
autoPersistQueries
1public let autoPersistQueries: Bool
Set to
true if Automatic Persisted Queries should be used to send a query hash instead of the full query body by default.
useGETForQueries
1public let useGETForQueries: Bool
Set to
true if you want to use
GET instead of
POST for queries, for example to take advantage of a CDN.
useGETForPersistedQueryRetry
1public let useGETForPersistedQueryRetry: Bool
Set to
true to use
GET instead of
POST for a retry of a persisted query.
requestBodyCreator
1public var requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator
The
RequestBodyCreator object to use to build your
URLRequest.
clientName
1public var clientName = RequestChainNetworkTransport.defaultClientName
clientVersion
1public var clientVersion = RequestChainNetworkTransport.defaultClientVersion
Methods
init(interceptorProvider:endpointURL:additionalHeaders:autoPersistQueries:requestBodyCreator:useGETForQueries:useGETForPersistedQueryRetry:)
1public init(interceptorProvider: InterceptorProvider,
2 endpointURL: URL,
3 additionalHeaders: [String: String] = [:],
4 autoPersistQueries: Bool = false,
5 requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator = ApolloRequestBodyCreator(),
6 useGETForQueries: Bool = false,
7 useGETForPersistedQueryRetry: Bool = false)
Designated initializer
Parameters:
interceptorProvider: The interceptor provider to use when constructing chains for a request
endpointURL: The GraphQL endpoint URL to use.
additionalHeaders: Any additional headers that should be automatically added to every request. Defaults to an empty dictionary.
autoPersistQueries: Pass
trueif Automatic Persisted Queries should be used to send a query hash instead of the full query body by default. Defaults to
false.
requestBodyCreator: The
RequestBodyCreatorobject to use to build your
URLRequest. Defaults to the provided
ApolloRequestBodyCreatorimplementation.
useGETForQueries: Pass
trueif you want to use
GETinstead of
POSTfor queries, for example to take advantage of a CDN. Defaults to
false.
useGETForPersistedQueryRetry: Pass
trueto use
GETinstead of
POSTfor a retry of a persisted query. Defaults to
false.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|interceptorProvider
|The interceptor provider to use when constructing chains for a request
|endpointURL
|The GraphQL endpoint URL to use.
|additionalHeaders
|Any additional headers that should be automatically added to every request. Defaults to an empty dictionary.
|autoPersistQueries
|Pass
true if Automatic Persisted Queries should be used to send a query hash instead of the full query body by default. Defaults to
false.
|requestBodyCreator
|The
RequestBodyCreator object to use to build your
URLRequest. Defaults to the provided
ApolloRequestBodyCreator implementation.
|useGETForQueries
|Pass
true if you want to use
GET instead of
POST for queries, for example to take advantage of a CDN. Defaults to
false.
|useGETForPersistedQueryRetry
|Pass
true to use
GET instead of
POST for a retry of a persisted query. Defaults to
false.
constructRequest(for:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:)
1open func constructRequest<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 for operation: Operation,
3 cachePolicy: CachePolicy,
4 contextIdentifier: UUID? = nil) -> HTTPRequest<Operation>
Constructs a default (ie, non-multipart) GraphQL request.
Override this method if you need to use a custom subclass of
HTTPRequest.
Parameters:
operation: The operation to create the request for
cachePolicy: The
CachePolicyto use when creating the request
contextIdentifier: [optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Should default to
nil.
Returns: The constructed request.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to create the request for
|cachePolicy
|The
CachePolicy to use when creating the request
|contextIdentifier
|[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Should default to
nil.
send(operation:cachePolicy:contextIdentifier:callbackQueue:completionHandler:)
1public func send<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 operation: Operation,
3 cachePolicy: CachePolicy = .default,
4 contextIdentifier: UUID? = nil,
5 callbackQueue: DispatchQueue = .main,
6 completionHandler: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void) -> Cancellable
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to send.
|cachePolicy
|The
CachePolicy to use making this request.
|contextIdentifier
|[optional] A unique identifier for this request, to help with deduping cache hits for watchers. Defaults to
nil.
|callbackQueue
|The queue to call back on with the results. Should default to
.main.
|completionHandler
|A closure to call when a request completes. On
success will contain the response received from the server. On
failure will contain the error which occurred.