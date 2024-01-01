ENUM

CachePolicy

Swift copy 1 public enum CachePolicy

A cache policy that specifies whether results should be fetched from the server or loaded from the local cache.

Cases

returnCacheDataElseFetch

Swift copy 1 case returnCacheDataElseFetch

Return data from the cache if available, else fetch results from the server.

fetchIgnoringCacheData

Swift copy 1 case fetchIgnoringCacheData

Always fetch results from the server.

fetchIgnoringCacheCompletely

Swift copy 1 case fetchIgnoringCacheCompletely

Always fetch results from the server, and don't store these in the cache.

returnCacheDataDontFetch

Swift copy 1 case returnCacheDataDontFetch

Return data from the cache if available, else return nil.

returnCacheDataAndFetch

Swift copy 1 case returnCacheDataAndFetch

Return data from the cache if available, and always fetch results from the server.

Properties

default

Swift copy 1 public static var `default`: CachePolicy = . returnCacheDataElseFetch

The current default cache policy.