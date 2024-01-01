ApolloErrorInterceptor
PROTOCOL
ApolloErrorInterceptor
Swift
1public protocol ApolloErrorInterceptor
An error interceptor called to allow further examination of error data when an error occurs in the chain.
Methods
handleErrorAsync(error:chain:request:response:completion:)
Swift
1func handleErrorAsync<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(
2 error: Error,
3 chain: RequestChain,
4 request: HTTPRequest<Operation>,
5 response: HTTPResponse<Operation>?,
6 completion: @escaping (Result<GraphQLResult<Operation.Data>, Error>) -> Void)
Asynchronously handles the receipt of an error at any point in the chain.
Parameters:
error: The received error
chain: The chain the error was received on
request: The request, as far as it was constructed
response: [optional] The response, if one was received
completion: The completion closure to fire when the operation has completed. Note that if you call
retryon the chain, you will not want to call the completion block in this method.
