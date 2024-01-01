Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

1public protocol InterceptorProvider

A protocol to allow easy creation of an array of interceptors for a given operation.

interceptors(for:)

Swift
1func interceptors<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation) -> [ApolloInterceptor]

Creates a new array of interceptors when called

  • Parameter operation: The operation to provide interceptors for

additionalErrorInterceptor(for:)

Swift
1func additionalErrorInterceptor<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation) -> ApolloErrorInterceptor?

Provides an additional error interceptor for any additional handling of errors before returning to the UI, such as logging.

  • Parameter operation: The operation to provide an additional error interceptor for

