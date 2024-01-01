InterceptorProvider
PROTOCOL
InterceptorProvider
Swift
1public protocol InterceptorProvider
A protocol to allow easy creation of an array of interceptors for a given operation.
Methods
interceptors(for:)
Swift
1func interceptors<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation) -> [ApolloInterceptor]
Creates a new array of interceptors when called
Parameter operation: The operation to provide interceptors for
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to provide interceptors for
additionalErrorInterceptor(for:)
Swift
1func additionalErrorInterceptor<Operation: GraphQLOperation>(for operation: Operation) -> ApolloErrorInterceptor?
Provides an additional error interceptor for any additional handling of errors before returning to the UI, such as logging.
Parameter operation: The operation to provide an additional error interceptor for
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|operation
|The operation to provide an additional error interceptor for