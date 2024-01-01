GraphQLFile
GraphQLFile
1public struct GraphQLFile
A file which can be uploaded to a GraphQL server
Properties
fieldName
1public let fieldName: String
originalName
1public let originalName: String
mimeType
1public let mimeType: String
data
1public let data: Data?
fileURL
1public let fileURL: URL?
contentLength
1public let contentLength: UInt64
octetStreamMimeType
1public static let octetStreamMimeType = "application/octet-stream"
A convenience constant for declaring your mimetype is octet-stream.
Methods
init(fieldName:originalName:mimeType:data:)
1public init(fieldName: String,
2 originalName: String,
3 mimeType: String = GraphQLFile.octetStreamMimeType,
4 data: Data)
Convenience initializer for raw data
init(fieldName:originalName:mimeType:fileURL:)
1public init(fieldName: String,
2 originalName: String,
3 mimeType: String = GraphQLFile.octetStreamMimeType,
4 fileURL: URL) throws
Throwing convenience initializer for files in the filesystem
generateInputStream()
1public func generateInputStream() throws -> InputStream
Uses either the data or the file URL to create an
InputStream that can be used to stream data into
a multipart-form.
Returns: The created
InputStream.
Throws: If an input stream could not be created from either data or a file URL.