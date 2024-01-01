STRUCT

GraphQLFile

Swift copy 1 public struct GraphQLFile

A file which can be uploaded to a GraphQL server

Properties

fieldName

Swift copy 1 public let fieldName: String

originalName

Swift copy 1 public let originalName: String

mimeType

Swift copy 1 public let mimeType: String

data

Swift copy 1 public let data: Data ?

fileURL

Swift copy 1 public let fileURL: URL ?

contentLength

Swift copy 1 public let contentLength: UInt64

octetStreamMimeType

Swift copy 1 public static let octetStreamMimeType = "application/octet-stream"

A convenience constant for declaring your mimetype is octet-stream.

Methods

init(fieldName:originalName:mimeType:data:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( fieldName : String , 2 originalName : String , 3 mimeType : String = GraphQLFile. octetStreamMimeType , 4 data : Data)

Convenience initializer for raw data

Parameters: fieldName: The name of the field this file is being sent for originalName: The original name of the file mimeType: The mime type of the file to send to the server. Defaults to GraphQLFile.octetStreamMimeType . data: The raw data to send for the file.



init(fieldName:originalName:mimeType:fileURL:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( fieldName : String , 2 originalName : String , 3 mimeType : String = GraphQLFile. octetStreamMimeType , 4 fileURL : URL) throws

Throwing convenience initializer for files in the filesystem

Parameters: field Name: The name of the field this file is being sent for originalName: The original name of the file mimeType: The mime type of the file to send to the server. Defaults to GraphQLFile.octetStreamMimeType . fileURL: The URL of the file to upload.

Throws: If the file's size could not be determined

generateInputStream()

Swift copy 1 public func generateInputStream () throws -> InputStream

Uses either the data or the file URL to create an InputStream that can be used to stream data into a multipart-form.