GraphQLGETTransformer
STRUCT
GraphQLGETTransformer
Swift
1public struct GraphQLGETTransformer
Methods
init(body:url:)
Swift
1public init(body: GraphQLMap, url: URL)
A helper for transforming a GraphQLMap that can be sent with a
POST request into a URL with query parameters for a
GET request.
Parameters:
body: The GraphQLMap to transform from the body of a
POSTrequest
url: The base url to append the query to.
createGetURL()
Swift
1public func createGetURL() -> URL?
Creates the get URL.
Returns: [optional] The created get URL or nil if the provided information couldn't be used to access the appropriate parameters.