1public struct GraphQLResult<Data>

Represents the result of a GraphQL operation.

Properties

data

Swift
1public let data: Data?

The typed result data, or nil if an error was encountered that prevented a valid response.

errors

Swift
1public let errors: [GraphQLError]?

A list of errors, or nil if the operation completed without encountering any errors.

extensions

Swift
1public let extensions: [String: Any]?

A dictionary which services can use however they see fit to provide additional information to clients.

source

Swift
1public let source: Source

Source of data

Methods

init(data:extensions:errors:source:dependentKeys:)

Swift
1public init(data: Data?,
2            extensions: [String: Any]?,
3            errors: [GraphQLError]?,
4            source: Source,
5            dependentKeys: Set<CacheKey>?)