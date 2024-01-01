GraphQLResult
STRUCT
GraphQLResult
Swift
1public struct GraphQLResult<Data>
Represents the result of a GraphQL operation.
Properties
data
Swift
1public let data: Data?
The typed result data, or
nil if an error was encountered that prevented a valid response.
errors
Swift
1public let errors: [GraphQLError]?
A list of errors, or
nil if the operation completed without encountering any errors.
extensions
Swift
1public let extensions: [String: Any]?
A dictionary which services can use however they see fit to provide additional information to clients.
source
Swift
1public let source: Source
Source of data
Methods
init(data:extensions:errors:source:dependentKeys:)
Swift
1public init(data: Data?,
2 extensions: [String: Any]?,
3 errors: [GraphQLError]?,
4 source: Source,
5 dependentKeys: Set<CacheKey>?)