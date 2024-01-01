ENUM

GraphQLEnum

Swift copy 1 public enum GraphQLEnum < T >: CaseIterable , Equatable , RawRepresentable 2 where T : RawRepresentable & CaseIterable , T. RawValue == String

A generic enum that wraps a generated enum from a GraphQL Schema.

GraphQLEnum provides an __unknown case that is used when the response returns a value that is not recognized as a valid enum case. This is usually caused by future cases added to the enum on the schema after code generation.

Cases

case(_:)

Swift copy 1 case `case` (T)

A recognized case of the wrapped enum.

__unknown(_:)

Swift copy 1 case __unknown ( String )

An unrecognized value for the enum. The associated value exposes the raw String data from the response.

Properties

value

Swift copy 1 public var value: T ?

The underlying enum case. If the value is __unknown , this will be nil .

rawValue

Swift copy 1 public var rawValue: String

allCases

Swift copy 1 public static var allCases: [GraphQLEnum<T>]

A collection of all known values of the wrapped enum. This collection does not include the __unknown case.

Methods

init(_:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( _ caseValue : T)

init(rawValue:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( rawValue : String )

