InputValue
EXTENSION
InputValue
Swift
1extension InputValue: ExpressibleByNilLiteral
Methods
init(nilLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(nilLiteral: ())
init(stringLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(stringLiteral value: StringLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value of the new instance.
init(integerLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(integerLiteral value: IntegerLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value to create.
init(floatLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(floatLiteral value: FloatLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value to create.
init(booleanLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(booleanLiteral value: BooleanLiteralType)
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|value
|The value of the new instance.
init(arrayLiteral:)
Swift
1@inlinable public init(arrayLiteral elements: InputValue...)
init(dictionaryLiteral:)
Swift
1public init(dictionaryLiteral elements: (String, InputValue)...)