Swift
1extension InputValue: ExpressibleByNilLiteral

Methods

init(nilLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(nilLiteral: ())

init(stringLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(stringLiteral value: StringLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value of the new instance.

init(integerLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(integerLiteral value: IntegerLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value to create.

init(floatLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(floatLiteral value: FloatLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value to create.

init(booleanLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(booleanLiteral value: BooleanLiteralType)

Parameters

NameDescription
valueThe value of the new instance.

init(arrayLiteral:)

Swift
1@inlinable public init(arrayLiteral elements: InputValue...)

init(dictionaryLiteral:)

Swift
1public init(dictionaryLiteral elements: (String, InputValue)...)