ENUM

ApolloCodegenOptions.AccessModifier

Swift copy 1 public enum AccessModifier

The possible access modifiers for code generated by this tool.

Cases

public

Swift copy 1 case ` public `

internal

Swift copy 1 case ` internal `

none

Swift copy 1 case `none`

Properties

prefixValue

Swift copy 1 public var prefixValue: String

The prefix which should be used for classes, enums, and structs generated by this tool.