public struct ApolloCLI

Wrapper for calling the bundled node-based Apollo CLI.

Properties

binaryFolderURL

public let binaryFolderURL: URL

Methods

createCLI(cliFolderURL:timeout:)

public static func createCLI ( cliFolderURL : URL, timeout : Double ) throws -> ApolloCLI

Creates an instance of ApolloCLI , downloading and extracting if needed

Parameters: cliFolderURL: The URL to the folder which contains the zip file with the CLI. timeout: The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds.



Parameters

init(binaryFolderURL:)

public init ( binaryFolderURL : URL)

Designated initializer

Parameter binaryFolderURL: The folder where the extracted binary files live.

Parameters

runApollo(with:from:)

public func runApollo ( with arguments : [ String ], 2 from folder : URL ? = nil ) throws -> String

Runs a command with the bundled Apollo CLI

NOTE: Will always run the --version command first for debugging purposes.

Parameter arguments: The arguments to hand to the CLI

Parameter folder: The folder to run the command from.

Parameters