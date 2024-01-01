ApolloCLI
1public struct ApolloCLI
Wrapper for calling the bundled node-based Apollo CLI.
Properties
binaryFolderURL
1public let binaryFolderURL: URL
Methods
createCLI(cliFolderURL:timeout:)
1public static func createCLI(cliFolderURL: URL, timeout: Double) throws -> ApolloCLI
Creates an instance of
ApolloCLI, downloading and extracting if needed
Parameters:
cliFolderURL: The URL to the folder which contains the zip file with the CLI.
timeout: The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds.
init(binaryFolderURL:)
1public init(binaryFolderURL: URL)
Designated initializer
Parameter binaryFolderURL: The folder where the extracted binary files live.
runApollo(with:from:)
1public func runApollo(with arguments: [String],
2 from folder: URL? = nil) throws -> String
Runs a command with the bundled Apollo CLI
NOTE: Will always run the
--version command first for debugging purposes.
Parameter arguments: The arguments to hand to the CLI
Parameter folder: The folder to run the command from.
