ApolloCodegenOptions
STRUCT
ApolloCodegenOptions
1public struct ApolloCodegenOptions
An object to hold all the various options for running codegen
Methods
init(codegenEngine:includes:excludes:mergeInFieldsFromFragmentSpreads:modifier:namespace:omitDeprecatedEnumCases:only:operationIDsURL:outputFormat:customScalarFormat:suppressSwiftMultilineStringLiterals:urlToSchemaFile:downloadTimeout:)
1public init(codegenEngine: CodeGenerationEngine = .default,
2 includes: String = "./**/*.graphql",
3 excludes: String? = nil,
4 mergeInFieldsFromFragmentSpreads: Bool = true,
5 modifier: AccessModifier = .public,
6 namespace: String? = nil,
7 omitDeprecatedEnumCases: Bool = false,
8 only: URL? = nil,
9 operationIDsURL: URL? = nil,
10 outputFormat: OutputFormat,
11 customScalarFormat: CustomScalarFormat = .none,
12 suppressSwiftMultilineStringLiterals: Bool = false,
13 urlToSchemaFile: URL,
14 downloadTimeout: Double = 30.0)
Designated initializer.
Parameters:
codegenEngine: The code generation engine to use. Defaults to
CodeGenerationEngine.default
includes: Glob of files to search for GraphQL operations. This should be used to find queries and any client schema extensions. Defaults to
./**/*.graphql, which will search for
.graphqlfiles throughout all subfolders of the folder where the script is run.
excludes: Glob of files to exclude for GraphQL operations. Caveat: this doesn't currently work in watch mode
mergeInFieldsFromFragmentSpreads: Set true to merge fragment fields onto its enclosing type. Defaults to true.
modifier: [EXPERIMENTAL SWIFT CODEGEN ONLY] - The access modifier to use on everything created by this tool. Defaults to
.public.
namespace: [optional] The namespace to emit generated code into. Defaults to nil.
omitDeprecatedEnumCases: Whether deprecated enum cases should be omitted from generated code. Defaults to false.
only: [optional] Parse all input files, but only output generated code for the file at this URL if non-nil. Defaults to nil.
operationIDsURL: [optional] Path to an operation id JSON map file. If specified, also stores the operation ids (hashes) as properties on operation types. Defaults to nil.
outputFormat: The
OutputFormatenum option to use to output generated code.
customScalarFormat: How to handle properties using a custom scalar from the schema.
suppressSwiftMultilineStringLiterals: Don't use multi-line string literals when generating code. Defaults to false.
urlToSchemaFile: The URL to your schema file. Accepted file types are
.jsonfor JSON files, or either
.graphqlsor
.sdlfor Schema Definition Language files.
downloadTimeout: The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds. Defaults to 30 seconds.
init(targetRootURL:codegenEngine:downloadTimeout:)
1public init(targetRootURL folder: URL,
2 codegenEngine: CodeGenerationEngine = .default,
3 downloadTimeout: Double = 30.0)
Convenience initializer that takes the root folder of a target and generates code with some default assumptions. Makes the following assumptions:
Schema is at [folder]/schema.json
Output is a single file to [folder]/API.swift
You want operation IDs generated and output to [folder]/operationIDs.json
Parameters:
folder: The root of the target.
codegenEngine: The code generation engine to use. Defaults to
CodeGenerationEngine.default
downloadTimeout: The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds. Defaults to 30 seconds