Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

ApolloCodegenOptions

STRUCT

ApolloCodegenOptions

Swift
1public struct ApolloCodegenOptions

An object to hold all the various options for running codegen

Methods

init(codegenEngine:includes:excludes:mergeInFieldsFromFragmentSpreads:modifier:namespace:omitDeprecatedEnumCases:only:operationIDsURL:outputFormat:customScalarFormat:suppressSwiftMultilineStringLiterals:urlToSchemaFile:downloadTimeout:)

Swift
1public init(codegenEngine: CodeGenerationEngine = .default,
2            includes: String = "./**/*.graphql",
3            excludes: String? = nil,
4            mergeInFieldsFromFragmentSpreads: Bool = true,
5            modifier: AccessModifier = .public,
6            namespace: String? = nil,
7            omitDeprecatedEnumCases: Bool = false,
8            only: URL? = nil,
9            operationIDsURL: URL? = nil,
10            outputFormat: OutputFormat,
11            customScalarFormat: CustomScalarFormat = .none,
12            suppressSwiftMultilineStringLiterals: Bool = false,
13            urlToSchemaFile: URL,
14            downloadTimeout: Double = 30.0)

Designated initializer.

  • Parameters:

  • codegenEngine: The code generation engine to use. Defaults to CodeGenerationEngine.default

  • includes: Glob of files to search for GraphQL operations. This should be used to find queries and any client schema extensions. Defaults to ./**/*.graphql, which will search for .graphql files throughout all subfolders of the folder where the script is run.

  • excludes: Glob of files to exclude for GraphQL operations. Caveat: this doesn't currently work in watch mode

  • mergeInFieldsFromFragmentSpreads: Set true to merge fragment fields onto its enclosing type. Defaults to true.

  • modifier: [EXPERIMENTAL SWIFT CODEGEN ONLY] - The access modifier to use on everything created by this tool. Defaults to .public.

  • namespace: [optional] The namespace to emit generated code into. Defaults to nil.

  • omitDeprecatedEnumCases: Whether deprecated enum cases should be omitted from generated code. Defaults to false.

  • only: [optional] Parse all input files, but only output generated code for the file at this URL if non-nil. Defaults to nil.

  • operationIDsURL: [optional] Path to an operation id JSON map file. If specified, also stores the operation ids (hashes) as properties on operation types. Defaults to nil.

  • outputFormat: The OutputFormat enum option to use to output generated code.

  • customScalarFormat: How to handle properties using a custom scalar from the schema.

  • suppressSwiftMultilineStringLiterals: Don't use multi-line string literals when generating code. Defaults to false.

  • urlToSchemaFile: The URL to your schema file. Accepted file types are .json for JSON files, or either .graphqls or .sdl for Schema Definition Language files.

  • downloadTimeout: The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds. Defaults to 30 seconds.

init(targetRootURL:codegenEngine:downloadTimeout:)

Swift
1public init(targetRootURL folder: URL,
2            codegenEngine: CodeGenerationEngine = .default,
3            downloadTimeout: Double = 30.0)

Convenience initializer that takes the root folder of a target and generates code with some default assumptions. Makes the following assumptions:

  • Schema is at [folder]/schema.json

  • Output is a single file to [folder]/API.swift

  • You want operation IDs generated and output to [folder]/operationIDs.json

  • Parameters:

  • folder: The root of the target.

  • codegenEngine: The code generation engine to use. Defaults to CodeGenerationEngine.default

  • downloadTimeout: The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds. Defaults to 30 seconds