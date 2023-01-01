ApolloCodegenOptions

STRUCT

An object to hold all the various options for running codegen

Designated initializer.

Parameters:

codegenEngine: The code generation engine to use. Defaults to CodeGenerationEngine.default

includes: Glob of files to search for GraphQL operations. This should be used to find queries and any client schema extensions. Defaults to ./**/*.graphql , which will search for .graphql files throughout all subfolders of the folder where the script is run.

excludes: Glob of files to exclude for GraphQL operations. Caveat: this doesn't currently work in watch mode

mergeInFieldsFromFragmentSpreads: Set true to merge fragment fields onto its enclosing type. Defaults to true.

modifier: [EXPERIMENTAL SWIFT CODEGEN ONLY] - The access modifier to use on everything created by this tool. Defaults to .public .

namespace: [optional] The namespace to emit generated code into. Defaults to nil.

omitDeprecatedEnumCases: Whether deprecated enum cases should be omitted from generated code. Defaults to false.

only: [optional] Parse all input files, but only output generated code for the file at this URL if non-nil. Defaults to nil.

operation IDsURL: [optional] Path to an operation id JSON map file. If specified, also stores the operation ids (hashes) as properties on operation types. Defaults to nil.

outputFormat: The OutputFormat enum option to use to output generated code.

customScalarFormat: How to handle properties using a custom scalar from the schema.

suppressSwiftMultilineStringLiterals: Don't use multi-line string literals when generating code. Defaults to false.

urlToSchemaFile: The URL to your schema file. Accepted file types are .json for JSON files, or either .graphqls or .sdl for Schema Definition Language files.