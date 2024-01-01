STRUCT

ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration

Swift copy 1 public struct ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration

A configuration object that defines behavior for schema download.

Properties

downloadMethod

Swift copy 1 public let downloadMethod: DownloadMethod

How to download your schema. Supports the Apollo Registry and GraphQL Introspection methods.

downloadTimeout

Swift copy 1 public let downloadTimeout: Double

The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds. Defaults to 30 seconds.

headers

Swift copy 1 public let headers: [HTTPHeader]

Any additional headers to include when retrieving your schema. Defaults to nil.

outputURL

Swift copy 1 public let outputURL: URL

The URL of the folder in which the downloaded schema should be written.

Methods

init(using:timeout:headers:outputFolderURL:schemaFilename:)

Swift copy 1 public init ( using downloadMethod : DownloadMethod, 2 timeout downloadTimeout : Double = 30.0 , 3 headers : [HTTPHeader] = [], 4 outputFolderURL : URL, 5 schemaFilename : String = "schema" )

Designated Initializer

Parameters: downloadMethod: How to download your schema. downloadTimeout: The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds. Defaults to 30 seconds. headers: [optional] Any additional headers to include when retrieving your schema. Defaults to nil outputFolderURL: The URL of the folder in which the downloaded schema should be written schemaFilename: The name, without an extension, for your schema file. Defaults to `"schema"



Parameters