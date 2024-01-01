ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration
STRUCT
1public struct ApolloSchemaDownloadConfiguration
A configuration object that defines behavior for schema download.
Properties
downloadMethod
1public let downloadMethod: DownloadMethod
How to download your schema. Supports the Apollo Registry and GraphQL Introspection methods.
downloadTimeout
1public let downloadTimeout: Double
The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds. Defaults to 30 seconds.
headers
1public let headers: [HTTPHeader]
Any additional headers to include when retrieving your schema. Defaults to nil.
outputURL
1public let outputURL: URL
The URL of the folder in which the downloaded schema should be written.
Methods
init(using:timeout:headers:outputFolderURL:schemaFilename:)
1public init(using downloadMethod: DownloadMethod,
2 timeout downloadTimeout: Double = 30.0,
3 headers: [HTTPHeader] = [],
4 outputFolderURL: URL,
5 schemaFilename: String = "schema")
Designated Initializer
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|downloadMethod
|How to download your schema.
|downloadTimeout
|The maximum time to wait before indicating that the download timed out, in seconds. Defaults to 30 seconds.
|headers
|[optional] Any additional headers to include when retrieving your schema. Defaults to nil
|outputFolderURL
|The URL of the folder in which the downloaded schema should be written
|schemaFilename
|The name, without an extension, for your schema file. Defaults to `“schema”