DownloadMethod.ApolloRegistrySettings

STRUCT

Swift
1public struct ApolloRegistrySettings: Equatable

Properties

apiKey

Swift
1public let apiKey: String

The API key to use when retrieving your schema from the Apollo Registry.

graphID

Swift
1public let graphID: String

The identifier of the graph to fetch. Can be found in Apollo Studio.

variant

Swift
1public let variant: String?

The variant of the graph in the registry.

Methods

init(apiKey:graphID:variant:)

Swift
1public init(apiKey: String,
2            graphID: String,
3            variant: String = "current")

Designated initializer

  • Parameters:

    • apiKey: The API key to use when retrieving your schema.

    • graphID: The identifier of the graph to fetch. Can be found in Apollo Studio.

    • variant: The variant of the graph to fetch. Defaults to "current", which will return whatever is set to the current variant.

Parameters

NameDescription
apiKeyThe API key to use when retrieving your schema.
graphIDThe identifier of the graph to fetch. Can be found in Apollo Studio.
variantThe variant of the graph to fetch. Defaults to “current”, which will return whatever is set to the current variant.