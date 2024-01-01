Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

WebSocketTransport

CLASS

WebSocketTransport

Swift
1public class WebSocketTransport

A network transport that uses web sockets requests to send GraphQL subscription operations to a server.

Properties

delegate

Swift
1public weak var delegate: WebSocketTransportDelegate?

clientName

Swift
1public var clientName: String

  • NOTE: Setting this won't override immediately if the socket is still connected, only on reconnection.

clientVersion

Swift
1public var clientVersion: String

  • NOTE: Setting this won't override immediately if the socket is still connected, only on reconnection.

Methods

init(websocket:store:clientName:clientVersion:sendOperationIdentifiers:reconnect:reconnectionInterval:allowSendingDuplicates:connectOnInit:connectingPayload:requestBodyCreator:operationMessageIdCreator:)

Swift
1public init(websocket: WebSocketClient,
2            store: ApolloStore? = nil,
3            clientName: String = WebSocketTransport.defaultClientName,
4            clientVersion: String = WebSocketTransport.defaultClientVersion,
5            sendOperationIdentifiers: Bool = false,
6            reconnect: Bool = true,
7            reconnectionInterval: TimeInterval = 0.5,
8            allowSendingDuplicates: Bool = true,
9            connectOnInit: Bool = true,
10            connectingPayload: GraphQLMap? = [:],
11            requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator = ApolloRequestBodyCreator(),
12            operationMessageIdCreator: OperationMessageIdCreator = ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator())

Designated initializer

Parameters

NameDescription
websocketThe websocket client to use for creating a websocket connection.
store[optional] The ApolloStore used as a local cache. Defaults to nil.
clientNameThe client name to use for this client. Defaults to Self.defaultClientName
clientVersionThe client version to use for this client. Defaults to Self.defaultClientVersion.
sendOperationIdentifiersWhether or not to send operation identifiers with operations. Defaults to false.
reconnectWhether to auto reconnect when websocket looses connection. Defaults to true.
reconnectionIntervalHow long to wait before attempting to reconnect. Defaults to half a second.
allowSendingDuplicatesAllow sending duplicate messages. Important when reconnected. Defaults to true.
connectOnInitWhether the websocket connects immediately on creation. If false, remember to call resumeWebSocketConnection() to connect. Defaults to true.
connectingPayload[optional] The payload to send on connection. Defaults to an empty GraphQLMap.
requestBodyCreatorThe RequestBodyCreator to use when serializing requests. Defaults to an ApolloRequestBodyCreator.
operationMessageIdCreatorThe OperationMessageIdCreator used to generate a unique message identifier per request. Defaults to ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator.

isConnected()

Swift
1public func isConnected() -> Bool

ping(data:completionHandler:)

Swift
1public func ping(data: Data, completionHandler: (() -> Void)? = nil)

initServer()

Swift
1public func initServer()

closeConnection()

Swift
1public func closeConnection()

deinit

Swift
1deinit

unsubscribe(_:)

Swift
1public func unsubscribe(_ subscriptionId: String)

updateHeaderValues(_:reconnectIfConnected:)

Swift
1public func updateHeaderValues(_ values: [String: String?], reconnectIfConnected: Bool = true)

updateConnectingPayload(_:reconnectIfConnected:)

Swift
1public func updateConnectingPayload(_ payload: GraphQLMap, reconnectIfConnected: Bool = true)

pauseWebSocketConnection()

Swift
1public func pauseWebSocketConnection()

Disconnects the websocket while setting the auto-reconnect value to false, allowing purposeful disconnects that do not dump existing subscriptions. NOTE: You will receive an error on the subscription (should be a WebSocket.WSError with code 1000) when the socket disconnects. ALSO NOTE: To reconnect after calling this, you will need to call resumeWebSocketConnection.

resumeWebSocketConnection(autoReconnect:)

Swift
1public func resumeWebSocketConnection(autoReconnect: Bool = true)

Reconnects a paused web socket.

  • Parameter autoReconnect: true if you want the websocket to automatically reconnect if the connection drops. Defaults to true.

Parameters

NameDescription
autoReconnecttrue if you want the websocket to automatically reconnect if the connection drops. Defaults to true.