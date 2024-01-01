WebSocketTransport

Parameters:

websocket: The websocket client to use for creating a websocket connection.

store: [optional] The ApolloStore used as a local cache. Defaults to nil .

clientName: The client name to use for this client. Defaults to Self.defaultClientName

clientVersion: The client version to use for this client. Defaults to Self.defaultClientVersion .

send Operation Identifiers: Whether or not to send operation identifiers with operations. Defaults to false.

reconnect: Whether to auto reconnect when websocket looses connection. Defaults to true.

reconnectionInterval: How long to wait before attempting to reconnect. Defaults to half a second.

allowSendingDuplicates: Allow sending duplicate messages. Important when reconnected. Defaults to true.

connectOnInit: Whether the websocket connects immediately on creation. If false, remember to call resumeWebSocketConnection() to connect. Defaults to true.

connectingPayload: [optional] The payload to send on connection. Defaults to an empty GraphQLMap .

requestBodyCreator: The RequestBodyCreator to use when serializing requests. Defaults to an ApolloRequestBodyCreator .