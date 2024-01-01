WebSocketTransport
CLASS
WebSocketTransport
1public class WebSocketTransport
A network transport that uses web sockets requests to send GraphQL subscription operations to a server.
Properties
delegate
1public weak var delegate: WebSocketTransportDelegate?
clientName
1public var clientName: String
NOTE: Setting this won't override immediately if the socket is still connected, only on reconnection.
clientVersion
1public var clientVersion: String
NOTE: Setting this won't override immediately if the socket is still connected, only on reconnection.
Methods
init(websocket:store:clientName:clientVersion:sendOperationIdentifiers:reconnect:reconnectionInterval:allowSendingDuplicates:connectOnInit:connectingPayload:requestBodyCreator:operationMessageIdCreator:)
1public init(websocket: WebSocketClient,
2 store: ApolloStore? = nil,
3 clientName: String = WebSocketTransport.defaultClientName,
4 clientVersion: String = WebSocketTransport.defaultClientVersion,
5 sendOperationIdentifiers: Bool = false,
6 reconnect: Bool = true,
7 reconnectionInterval: TimeInterval = 0.5,
8 allowSendingDuplicates: Bool = true,
9 connectOnInit: Bool = true,
10 connectingPayload: GraphQLMap? = [:],
11 requestBodyCreator: RequestBodyCreator = ApolloRequestBodyCreator(),
12 operationMessageIdCreator: OperationMessageIdCreator = ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator())
Designated initializer
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|websocket
|The websocket client to use for creating a websocket connection.
|store
|[optional] The
ApolloStore used as a local cache. Defaults to
nil.
|clientName
|The client name to use for this client. Defaults to
Self.defaultClientName
|clientVersion
|The client version to use for this client. Defaults to
Self.defaultClientVersion.
|sendOperationIdentifiers
|Whether or not to send operation identifiers with operations. Defaults to false.
|reconnect
|Whether to auto reconnect when websocket looses connection. Defaults to true.
|reconnectionInterval
|How long to wait before attempting to reconnect. Defaults to half a second.
|allowSendingDuplicates
|Allow sending duplicate messages. Important when reconnected. Defaults to true.
|connectOnInit
|Whether the websocket connects immediately on creation. If false, remember to call
resumeWebSocketConnection() to connect. Defaults to true.
|connectingPayload
|[optional] The payload to send on connection. Defaults to an empty
GraphQLMap.
|requestBodyCreator
|The
RequestBodyCreator to use when serializing requests. Defaults to an
ApolloRequestBodyCreator.
|operationMessageIdCreator
|The
OperationMessageIdCreator used to generate a unique message identifier per request. Defaults to
ApolloSequencedOperationMessageIdCreator.
isConnected()
1public func isConnected() -> Bool
ping(data:completionHandler:)
1public func ping(data: Data, completionHandler: (() -> Void)? = nil)
initServer()
1public func initServer()
closeConnection()
1public func closeConnection()
deinit
1deinit
unsubscribe(_:)
1public func unsubscribe(_ subscriptionId: String)
updateHeaderValues(_:reconnectIfConnected:)
1public func updateHeaderValues(_ values: [String: String?], reconnectIfConnected: Bool = true)
updateConnectingPayload(_:reconnectIfConnected:)
1public func updateConnectingPayload(_ payload: GraphQLMap, reconnectIfConnected: Bool = true)
pauseWebSocketConnection()
1public func pauseWebSocketConnection()
Disconnects the websocket while setting the auto-reconnect value to false,
allowing purposeful disconnects that do not dump existing subscriptions.
NOTE: You will receive an error on the subscription (should be a
WebSocket.WSError with code 1000) when the socket disconnects.
ALSO NOTE: To reconnect after calling this, you will need to call
resumeWebSocketConnection.
resumeWebSocketConnection(autoReconnect:)
1public func resumeWebSocketConnection(autoReconnect: Bool = true)
Reconnects a paused web socket.
Parameters
|Name
|Description
|autoReconnect
true if you want the websocket to automatically reconnect if the connection drops. Defaults to true.