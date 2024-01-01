PROTOCOL

WebSocketClientDelegate

Swift copy 1 public protocol WebSocketClientDelegate : AnyObject

The delegate for a WebSocketClient to recieve notification of socket events.

Methods

websocketDidConnect(socket:)

Swift copy 1 func websocketDidConnect ( socket : WebSocketClient)

The websocket client has started a connection to the server.

Parameter socket: The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.

Parameters

Name Description socket The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event.

websocketDidDisconnect(socket:error:)

Swift copy 1 func websocketDidDisconnect ( socket : WebSocketClient, error : Error ? )

The websocket client has disconnected from the server.

Parameters: socket: The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event. error: An optional error if an error occured.



Parameters

Name Description socket The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event. error An optional error if an error occured.

websocketDidReceiveMessage(socket:text:)

Swift copy 1 func websocketDidReceiveMessage ( socket : WebSocketClient, text : String )

The websocket client received message text from the server

Parameters: socket: The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event. text: The text received from the server.



Parameters

Name Description socket The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event. text The text received from the server.

websocketDidReceiveData(socket:data:)

Swift copy 1 func websocketDidReceiveData ( socket : WebSocketClient, data : Data)

The websocket client received data from the server

Parameters: socket: The WebSocketClient that sent the delegate event. data: The data received from the server.



Parameters