STRUCT

WebSocketError

Swift copy 1 public struct WebSocketError : Error , LocalizedError

A structure for capturing problems and any associated errors from a WebSocketTransport .

Properties

payload

Swift copy 1 public let payload: JSONObject ?

The payload of the response.

error

Swift copy 1 public let error: Error ?

The underlying error, or nil if one was not returned

kind

Swift copy 1 public let kind: ErrorKind

The kind of problem which occurred.

errorDescription