Introduction
What is Apollo Client?
Apollo Client 3.0 is now available. Switch to the latest stable version
Apollo Client is a complete state management library for JavaScript apps. Simply write a GraphQL query, and Apollo Client will take care of requesting and caching your data, as well as updating your UI.
Fetching data with Apollo Client guides you to structure your code in a predictable, declarative way consistent with modern React best practices. With Apollo, you can build high-quality features faster without the hassle of writing data plumbing boilerplate.
Features
Declarative data fetching: Write a query and receive data without manually tracking loading states
Excellent developer experience: Enjoy helpful tooling for TypeScript, Chrome DevTools, and VS Code
Designed for modern React: Take advantage of the latest React features, such as hooks
Incrementally adoptable: Drop Apollo into any JavaScript app seamlessly
Universally compatible: Use any build setup and any GraphQL API
Community driven: Share knowledge with thousands of developers, thanks to our active open source community
Get started
Follow the quick start tutorial to start fetching data in minutes. For a longer end-to-end example that includes pagination, local state management, and building a graph API, check out the full-stack quickstart course .
Explore Apollo Client
The Apollo Client docs are structured into the following sections. We recommend starting with the Essentials first before moving on to advanced topics.
Essentials: Start here to learn how to fetch data, update data, and manage local state with Apollo Client
Features: Learn how to get the most out of Apollo Client's features
Advanced: Advanced Apollo Client capabilities to cover all your needs
Recipes: How-to guides for accomplishing specific tasks
API: Full API details for Apollo Client, its React APIs, and additional packages
Community integrations
This site's documentation focuses on React, but Apollo Client supports many other platforms:
JavaScript
Web Components
Native mobile